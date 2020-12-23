Here it is, my yearly preseason combination of guesswork and warning to Thunder fans that patience is a virtue, but also that I honestly have no idea what to make of the hodgepodge that Sam Presti has thrown together.
Tonight, the Thunder begin the season against the team who ended their previous one: the Houston Rockets. That series was an exceptional display of defense, intensity, comebacks and perseverance. But tonight’s game promises to have a different vibe altogether, as one half of Houstons’s 1-2 punch from last year is now in DC while the other is apparently trying to wriggle his way out of town. That’s not even to mention that basically half of that Thunder team was traded or signed away over the summer.
After a season unlike any other, this season just might be unlike any one that Thunder fans have seen in more than a decade. That is to say that the Thunder might be bad, and not just “middling in the NBA’s Western Conference playoff race” bad. We’re talking “missing the playoffs for the first time in six years bad”, maybe even “top-3 draft pick” bad.
When I started seeing people online discussing the possibility of OKC potentially landing the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, I assumed it was just hyperbole. But the more one examines the roster, the more one has to wonder just where the scoring will come from and what the blueprint for this season looks like.
The departures of Chris Paul, Steven Adams, Dennis Schröder and Danilo Gallinari not only mean you lost your numbers 2, 3, 4 and 5 scorers from a year ago, if you look at advanced metrics, OKC lost its five most valuable players when compared to potential replacements. Beyond stats, you also lost a lot of veteran leadership. And you’re probably going to want guys like that considering you’ve got two rookie projects in Theo Maledon and Aleksej Pokusevski who are extremely young, extremely raw and could be great in a few years with some nurturing. But what happens if they’re forced to see more minutes than previously expected as rookies? And as for leadership from your top players, remember that most of your key core from last year is 23 and younger.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reached the cusp of stardom a year ago and you could have made a case for him being an all-star. But after him, who’s left to carry the load? Lu Dort? Darius Bazley? Hamidou Diallo? All those guys are fine, but the sample size from them has been so small to know just how good they ultimately can be when asked to be more than just “tough guys who come off the bench”.
You brought in guys like Al Horford, George Hill and Trevor Ariza, the latter two of whom are widely known as quintessential role players, but are those types of role players truly what you need right now? All three are 34 or older. Hill, 34, has been a shell of his former self for several years now. Ariza is textbook 3-and-D wing who is always nice to have, as long as you’re not needing him to be one of your 3 best players. And Al Horford is just a couple years removed an all-star appearance but is probably nearing the end of his career. He’ll likely have some really nice games early, probably have a game-saving play or two. But make no mistake, this isn’t like when the Thunder got Paul George. And considering Hill and Horford don’t have championship rings, I’m not sure they’ll want to spend the twilights of their career with a cellar dweller. Most arrows seem to point to these guys being little more than trade bait by late January.
Add in the fact that you have a new head coach and it doesn’t necessarily make one feel like a deep playoff run is in the works this year, not that many people expected that. But the combinations of youth, inexperience and apparent lack of offensive firepower does seem to spell and ugly season. I wish it wasn’t so, but unless SGA becomes a true MVP candidate, Ariza, Hill and Horford turn back the years and Lu Dort becomes a bonafide 15-point-per-game guy, I just don’t see where the production comes from.
And now that I’ve fully embraced the role of basketball Grinch, I look forward to your emails telling me how ruthless and wrong I am.
Happy holidays all!