Applications are now available for the City of Lawton’s 2021 Elk Hunt Drawing. Applications are available at the City Lakes Headquarters (2310 HWY 58), City Clerk’s Office (212 SW Ninth Street) or the Owens Multi-Purpose Center (1405 SW 11th Street). Applications may also be downloaded at lawtonok.gov/publications/2021-elk-hunt-application-instructions.
Those wishing to participate must submit an application and possess a valid Oklahoma hunting license. Applications are due by Friday, Sept. 3, at 5 p.m. and can be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office or the City’s Parks and Recreation Department (1405 SW 11th Street). There is a $5 administrative fee that must be submitted with the application. Only check, money order or cashier’s check will be accepted. NO CASH. The drawing will take place 9/22/21 at the Lakes and Lands Commission meeting at the Lawton Public Library. Attendance at the drawing is not necessary.
Elk hunting season is scheduled for Oct. 7-10 for the first period and Dec. 9-12 for the second period. City staff will coordinate with drawing winners to schedule hunt times. For more information, contact the City of Lawton’s Lakes Division at 580-529-2663. Thank you.