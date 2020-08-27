PLAYER TO WATCH: Morgan Claborn, QB, Jr. — The Claborn name is a prominent one in Apache and while many of his ancestors who wore the orange and black gained notoriety along the line or on defense, this latest member of the Claborn clan is a true dual-threat quarterback who can beat you one the ground or in the air.
OTHER NAMES TO KNOW: Center Avery Scammahorn (Sr.) is back as the anchor on the offensive line after missing most of last season with an elbow injury. Angel Carrattini (Jr.) and Mason McDaniel (Jr.) combine with Scammahorn to give the Warriors a strong offensive line that should give Claborn and his backs and receivers plenty of room to operate.
Hunter Smith (Jr.) and Preston Roberts (Sr.) are solid receiving threats and Austin Schartzer (Jr.) will work from the slot.
Ivy, Brayden Strealy (Sr.), Peyton Mindemann (Sr.), Schartzer and Travis Lindsey give Apache a solid group of linebackers while Will Smith (Jr.) is a force to be reckoned from his nose guard position.
CRUCIAL GAME: Oct. 23 at Hobart — These two programs have staged some truly memorable non-district duels over the past few years, with the combined point totals over four games being a difference of just two points. Now, they are in the same district, raising the stakes even higher. The Bobcats are seen by many as the team to beat in District A-2, but Apache sure would love to play spoiler.