WALTERS — Apache’s defense produced a couple of early safeties and didn’t allow the Walters offense a first down until the final minute of the third quarter to help the Warriors coast to a 37-6 victory in a District A-2 matchup at Elmer Graham Stadium.
The Warriors’ offense was not to be outdone, scoring on the first series of the game and never looking back while moving the ball up and down the field most of the evening.
The problem for Apache was mental mistakes as the visitors were whistled for 15 penalties for 120 yards. Apache also lost a couple of fumbles and those things were what head coach Larry McDaniel addressed after the game.
“We have Mangum coming up next week and that’s a quality football team,” the veteran coach said. “We’ve got to clean those things up if we want to make a good run at the district title. Having an off week left us a little rusty in our execution and we will point those things out and get to work getting better.”
From the outset it was obvious the Blue Devils were simply outmanned, and with just six or seven reserves on the bench, the Apache depth and physical size took a heavy toll as the game wound down.
“Hey, I’ve been there before, I’ve been on the other side of a game like this and it’s no fun,” he said. “I have to give Coach (Chuck) Terry and his coaches and players credit because they kept fighting to try and make plays and they did find a way to get in the end zone.”
That came from Karson Coleman, who was able to be in the right place to strip the ball from Apache’s Michael Carratini and race 27 yards to the end zone at the 9:07 mark of the third quarter. The PAT try failed but the Blue Devils were able to avoid the shutout.
Apache’s offense, meanwhile, was able to move both on the ground and in the air, rushing for 254 yards and burning the Walters secondary for 114 more.
The man of the hour catching the ball for the Warriors was Hunter Smith who took a pop pass in from eight yards out to get the first Apache points on the board, he then made a nice diving catch to complete a 14-yard touchdown play at the 9:26 mark of the second quarter.
Then came a strange sequence where quarterback Morgan Claborn and Smith hooked up twice in the final seconds of the first half.
First, Claborn found the junior receiver behind the Walters cornerback for a 19-yard TD pass just 33.9 seconds before the end of the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, Apache’s Austin Schartzer got downfield and actually caught the ball before a Walters player could make the recovery. Schartzer raced into the end zone for good measure but the officials brought the ball back to the 33 where the Warriors took possession with 30 seconds left.
Claborn was sacked on first down and Apache had a false start on second down, moving the ball back to the 35. Claborn, just a junior, found Nick Lindsay on a quick out route to get the ball to the Walters 29.
On the next play Smith got behind another defensive back and Claborn delivered a perfect strike to his favorite target on the night, scoring with 6.8 seconds left.
After that the Warriors were content to get some reps for reserves and backup quarterback Triton Ivy was able to make the most of his snaps at quarterback to score on a 21-yard run at the 7:10 mark of the third quarter to cap the scoring.
“We tried to get Triton some snaps there in the second half and we used as many other kids as we could work in there,” McDaniel said. “You never know when you’re going to need those guys.”
Apache’s defense was just suffocating Friday. Fierce pressure on quarterback Kason Johnson resulted in an intentional grounding call in the end zone for the first Apache safety at the 3:03 mark of the first quarter.
Then on Walters’ next offensive try Apache’s Schartzer came hard off the corner to sack Johnson in the end zone with 7.7 seconds left in the first quarter.
Apache’s defense held Walters to just 8 yards rushing but before he was injured late in the game, Johnson did hit a few nice passes for 67 yards. All total Walters produced seven first downs, three of those coming via the penalty.
Things don’t get any easier for the Blue Devils as they make the drive to Hobart for another district battle.