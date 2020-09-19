APACHE — After a disheartening loss to Crescent last week dropped his team to 1-1, Apache Head Coach Larry McDaniel had a "Come to Jesus" meeting with his team.
He challenged the players, assistants and himself to get better as the team looked toward a showdown with local rival Rush Springs.
"I know what the potential is for this team," McDaniel said. "All we need to do is get on the same page and get the work ethic going and they responded. No doubt about it, they responded."
Quarterback Morgan Claborn and running back Michael Carattini each ran for well over 150 yards, leading a physical rushing attack that gashed the Redskins defense throughout the night en route to a 43-15 win at Chandler Field.
The victory served as a payback of sorts after Rush Springs' 35-23 win over Apache a year ago sent the 'Skins to the Class A playoffs and kept the Warriors at home.
After a scoreless first quarter, Apache got things rolling in the second. The Warriors got on the board with a one-yard run by Claborn and a 25-yard run by Braden Streally. Travis Lindsey's interception of a Zane Harper pass — the second of Apache's two thefts on the night — gave the hosts the ball back, and on a 4th down, Claborn hit Hunter Smith for a 27-yard score that gave Apache a 20-0 advantage just a minute until halftime.
But most of the momentum Apache had built seemed to disappear by halftime, as three 15-yard penalties, a Rush Springs touchdown and a holding call that negated Smith's would-be 97-yard touchdown return of the ensuing kickoff gave McDaniel a sour taste when his crew went to the locker room.
But Apache re-established control on its first series of the second half, marching down the field on the strength of two 16-yard runs by Carattini, the second finishing in the end zone for a score. Rush Springs' next offensive snap was fumbled and later recovered by the Redskins in the end zone for a safety.
From there, the Warriors punished the Redskins defense on the ground, often on the back of Claborn, who gained nearly 200 yards rushing on the night, or Carattini, who only had 38 yards in the first two quarters.
The senior would finish the night with 181 yards on the ground, tacking on two more touchdown runs. And although the offensive line is still recovering from some early-season injuries, Carattini said the blocking was still vital to his and the whole team's performance.
"They're getting a whole lot better. They were opening holes up," Carattini said. "If it wasn't for my linemen, I wouldn't have been able to make my runs."
The Warriors (2-1) now have a bye week, having been previously scheduled to host Hollis this upcoming week. However, due to low turnout, Hollis is playing an independent, 8-man schedule this year. Apache's next game will be Oct. 2 at Walters.