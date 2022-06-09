Rodeo history was made last weekend in Darby, Mont., but one part of the record-setting bareback ride had its start in the Slick Hills west of Apache.
On Sunday, young Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bareback phenom Rocker Steiner rode Virgil from the C5 Rodeo Company for a 95, the highest marked bareback score in the history of the organization.
The site was the Riggin Rally in Darby, and a large crowd was on hand to celebrate the ride which broke the old mark of 94 owned most recently by Tim O’Connell in both 2020 and 2021.
The bronc Virgil got a start when he was purchased as a 2-year-old by Apache PRCA stock contractor Maury Tate. When Tate purchased the colt from Dale Kling, he needed a name, so Tate decided to name him Virgil, which came from his father, the late Bub Tate who helped his son learn to rope and find his own path into the world of professional rodeo. While most everyone knew him as Bub Tate, his given name was Virgil Olen Tate which was too official for the cowboy who was a long-time auctioneer and was the man who came up with the idea of the Apache Rattlesnake Festival that has become a huge fund-raising event for the small Caddo County town.
“I got him and had him for about two years,” Tate said via a phone interview from Cody, Wyo., where he is currently conducting the 90-day Cody Nite Rodeo. “I sent him to Mark Conner to work with him and we let him sit out one summer. The next year he brought him to the College National Finals and bucked him. Mark told me that day that he was going to be special.
“We started using him and he was always fun to watch. He’d get in the chute and stick his head out toward the arena to check everything out. He was great in the chute, but he’d sure jump out of an arena without a tall fence.”
Tate hauled Virgil to Houston as a 4-year-old and that was where he really started to gain a reputation.
“At Houston Tom McFarland drew him and won the thing with a 93 and that’s when everyone started taking notice of him,” Tate said. “It wasn’t long before I had some offers from contractors wanting to buy him.”
Tate, who at the time was still building his herd of broncs and bulls, opted to sell the rising star to the Canadian stock contracting company C5 for $105,000.
“I think he’s 14 now and during his career I don’t think any other bareback bronc has posted the numbers he has,” Tate said. “They have won Houston on him, The American twice, Calgary, Cody and several other major rodeos on him.”
Tate said it’s a tribute to the skill of Steiner to be able to ride such a tough bronc.
“For an 18-year-old to ride him, that’s showing some talent,” Tate said. “I’ve seen many great riders not make the whistle on him, but Steiner had a great ride.”
Steiner was on Cloud Nine after the ride.
“I’m so mind blown right now,” Steiner told PRCA media after Sunday’s ride. “That was one of the most special moments of my life. I’ve been dreaming of getting that horse for about four years now, ever since I started riding.”
The Riggin’ Rally features a unique format with 30 contestants, comprising the top 24 in the PRCA world standings and six riders who advanced from a qualifier the day before. The riders were split into three 10-man sections with the top three from each section advancing to the Finals.
On Sunday night, the competitors were able to draft their livestock for the long round. With the fourth pick in his section, Steiner chose Brookman Rodeo’s Boozy Beaver. Three-time PRCA World Champ Tim O’Connell set the bar at 88 points for the section win, while Steiner tied for second with Canadian cowboy Ty Fast Taypotat, who advanced to compete through Saturday’s qualifier. The matching 83-point rides squeaked into the sudden death finals.
Then came the finals, a sudden death competition known to produce marquee matchups and high scores.
“We were sitting behind the chutes and Will O’Connell was calling out who’s matched up against what horse and he said, ‘Rocker Steiner, Virgil,’” Steiner recalled.
“Right there, my stomach dropped, I was scared. I was so ready. I knew something great was going to happen, and it did.”
As he made final preparations for his ride, Steiner admitted to a war between his ears.
“Honestly, I strapped my glove on and took a deep breath and I was thinking, ‘why am I doing this to myself?’” he said with another laugh.
When the gates blew open, Steiner matched moves with the two-time PRCA and two-time Canadian champion horse and hit the ground and proceeded to launch a huge celebration.
“It was everything I dreamed of,” he said. “I just kept telling myself to set the brakes because he was going to want me out the front.”
Steiner’s 95-point ride broke up a logjam of six 94-point rides that formerly held the world record, originally set in 2002.
“I couldn’t draw it up any better than that,” Steiner said in part because both his dad and granddad were on hand to share the moment. “That’s been my favorite horse for four years now. I always dreamed of getting on that horse and setting a world record on him and I did today.”
Steiner earned $10,000 for the win. He came to Montana 15th in the World Standings and will move up the ladder as he aims to make his Wrangler National Finals Rodeo debut in 2022.
But Steiner wasn’t thinking of the money or the standings on Sunday night.
“Setting the world record at 18 years old lasts forever,” he said. “Nobody is going to remember how much money I made. Everyone is going to remember I set the world record at 18-years-old on one of the best bucking horses to ever be on this Earth.
“That’s what mattered to me. It wasn’t about the money or the fans. It was about me and Virgil.”
The Steiner family has roots in Lawton where his great-grandfather Tommy Steiner produced the Lawton Rangers for many years back in the late 1950s and 1960s. Rocker’s grandfather is Bobby Steiner; the 1973 world bull riding champion and Rocker’s father is former world steer wrestling champion Sid Steiner.
Tommy Steiner’s rodeos were known for their elaborate pageantry, including large grand entries and top specialty acts.
It’s obvious to anyone who has seen Rocker in person or visited with him will quickly realize he’s a showman just like is great-grandfather and that makes for great rides and great media.
It will only continue as the 18-year-old continues to dazzle the PRCA in the years to come.
For Tate, it’s still fun every time he gets to see Virgil.
“They (C5) usually bring him to Cody for the Stampede over the Fourth of July, so I still get to watch him,” Tate said. “Even though it’s been some time since I owned him, now when I go over to the pen where he is and start talking, he’ll come over to the fence.”
Tate’s not sure if Virgil’s coming to visit or just show off like he does in the arena, but one thing is certain according to his former owner.
“It’s great to see this happen because he’s provided some great rides already and this will only add to his reputation,” Tate said. “I’m just happy we got to be around this great horse. There is little doubt he will go down as one of the best in history.”