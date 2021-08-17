Bryson Sechrist is like many area youngsters who got their first taste of professional rodeo at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo each August and then started dreaming about being a competitor as they grew older.
Many of them have competed in that arena, but few have done what Sechrist did this past week, posting a solid 8.3 to win the tie-down roping title and a hefty check for $5,001 that boosted him into the top 40 in the world standings.
All of the best ropers in the PRCA came to Lawton for this year’s 83rd Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo but in the end, it was the 29-year-old Apache cowboy who survived that brutal field of former world champions like Tuf Cooper, Tyson Durfey, Haven Meged, Shad Mayfield, Marcos Acosta and many more.
It sure wasn’t easy, though.
“Those calves were tough,” Sechrist said. “Bennie (stock contractor Beutler) had a good set earlier in the summer but this set was really strong. Four ropers had missed the calf I had and I wasn’t very excited about drawing her but it worked out OK this time for me. It was a tough pen of calves for sure.”
Sechrist was able to perform in front of many family members and friends from Apache, including parents Susan and Jeff Sechrist.
“I’ve dreamed of winning that rodeo ever since I knew what rodeo was all about,” he said. “That one and the Apache (Stampede) were the ones I wanted to win the most so all my family and friends could watch me. So many of them were there Thursday and that made it special. That also put more pressure on me but this time it worked out great.”
Sechrist is not just a good roper, he’s a quality young man who’s made many friends in rodeo, including young Ty Harris.
“I’ve known Ty for a long time and have been watching him come up through the ranks in high school,” Sechrist said. “He would send me videos of him roping and asked more for my input. He even tried to buy Spiderman from me before.
“It was June when he had won about $10,000 right after North Platte and he said he needed a horse. We talked and I decided to lease Spiderman to him for the rest of the season. We had just had Maybrey so I was wanting to stay closer to home with her and Meghan. So, we worked out a deal and he’s been on fire ever since.”
The move has paid off for Harris as well as he’s now jumped to ninth in the world standings with earnings of more than $83,000, including $8,000 Saturday by winning the average in the rich Farm City Rodeo in Hermiston, Ore.
One fan watching Harris make his run Saturday in Hermiston was Randall Sechrist, Bryson’s grandfather.
“I wasn’t going to be using Spiderman that much so I thought that it would give grandpa a lot of chances to see him on TV,” Bryson said. “He’s a big part of my life. He does magic tricks and when I was growing up it was always fun being around him.”
However, with Spiderman on the road with Harris, it left Sechrist without a mount but another friend, Landon Duncan, came to the rescue, providing his horse for his Apache friend.
“Landon’s dad and my dad roper together when they were young, so we’ve known them for a long time and we worked out a deal for me to ride him the rest of this season,” he said. “I am hoping to make enough money the rest of the way to get into the top 30 in the standings so I can go to Houston and San Antonio. This win got me into the top 40 (he’s 38th currently) and I have a little more work to work my way a little higher.”
Saturday’s final performance only saw one change at the top of the standings, as Jess Pope rode Beutler and Son Rodeo Company’s Bad Influence for a 90 to earn the bareback title and a check for $3,772. He just bumped Kaycee Field out of the top spot after Field had an 89 Thursday.
Brody Cress claimed the saddle bronc title with an 87.5 on Beutler’s Nutrena’s Full Deck on Friday to earn $4,033, weathering a strong effort from CoBurn Bradshaw who posted an 85.5 on Saturday to finish second.
Red-hot Josh Frost rode Powder River’s Chiseled for 92 during Wednesday’s first performance and never relinquished the lead after that outing. He earned $4,555 for his efforts.
The Thursday morning slack session produced the winning barrel racing time of 17.01 by Jessica Routier who pocketed $3,910. Former world champion Emily Miller-Beisel was second at 17.03 and earned $3,128. The great Hailey Kinsel wound up fourth with a 17.18 and earned $1,955.
Denard Butler was the big winner in the steer wrestling, taking the first go-round with a 3.5 to earn $1,957, then coming back to claim the average with 8.0 on two head to pocket $2,935 more.
Team roping saw Clay Tryan and Jake Long win the first go-round with a 4.5 and they came back strong to win the average as well with a 5.2 in the second for a total of just 9.7 on two head. They earned $1,900 each in the first go-round, $590 each in the second and $2,851 each for the average win.