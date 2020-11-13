APACHE — At one point this season, Apache was 4-1, was receiving votes in the polls and looked like a team that had found its groove.
But canceled games, coupled with back-to-back losses in crucial district games left Larry McDaniel’s Warriors searching for answers heading into Week 10.
And despite a convincing win over Carnegie in the season finale, Apache still seems like something of an enigma as the playoffs begin. But if nothing else, they’re going to be on a football field for the fourth consecutive Friday, something worth celebrating in 2020.
“Hopefully, we’re getting in a kind of rhythm, playing every week rather than play a game and then we’re off for two weeks,” McDaniel said.
Apache’s playoff journey begins tonight at Chandler Field against Fairview. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Although the Yellowjackets have just three wins and finished sixth in their own district, McDaniel says they’re still a team not to be taken lightly. Not only did they compete against the likes of Hooker, Texhoma and Thomas, they happened to begin the season by beating Hobart, a team who beat Apache by 20 just a few weeks ago. And even though Hobart reportedly was missing some players in that Week Zero matchup, McDaniel said the 3-7 record doesn’t tell the whole story.
“There’s five or six pretty good teams up in the Panhandle, it’s kind of all about matchups,” McDaniel said.
Apache (5-3) will try to recapture what was working earlier in the year. By mid-October, the Warriors had a statement win over Mangum and controlled their destiny in the district. But after its game against Cordell was cancelled, Apache lost to Hobart and then Minco, both by multiple touchdowns. But as painful as those losses were, McDaniel wants his team to learn from them and right the wrongs.
“We knew after both games that we didn’t feel like we played our best ball games,” McDaniel said. “We did have some injuries, but we won’t use that as an excuse. We’ve still got to perform, no matter who’s in there.”
The Yellowjackets have actually become familiar playoff foes for Apache, as the two programs have faced one another three times in the postseason since 2012. That was the year Fairview came away with a wild 35-34 win in the first round, though the Warriors got revenge the next year with a 19-7 first-round victory. Fairview won the most recent meeting, a 26-15 game in the second round of the 2016 playoffs. One advantage this Apache team will have over the others is geographical, as the other three games were played in Fairview.
“It’s always been up there, so we’re excited to get them down here,” McDaniel said. “Our kids know what’s on the line and they’re excited to get the ball rolling and hopefully get a win.”