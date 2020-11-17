APACHE — Apache enjoyed a rousing win over Fairview on Friday in the first round of the playoffs.
However, it will remain the last game the Warriors will play for a while, and not because of a loss.
On Saturday, less than 24 hours after the victory, a member of the Apache team, a lineman, tested positive for COVID-19. Upon review by the Caddo County health department, it was advised that at least 8 players be quarantined. It was eventually decided that the Warriors would not be allowed to play their scheduled second-round game against Hooker on Friday night, head coach Larry McDaniel reported to the Constitution on Monday.
“I had to bring all the kids that were quarantined and bring them all together in the library and tell them what happened and that it was out of our control,” McDaniel said. “They were pretty devastated. The poor lady at the health department was just as heartbroken.
“It’s hard because you’ve got anger and at the same time you hurt for the kids and want to hug them. It’s a wide variety of emotions.”
Under OSSAA rules, a team who lost a playoff game to a team who had to forfeit for COVID-related reasons in the following round is eligible to take the forfeiting team’s place. However, as Fairview also had to have a certain number of players quarantined, the Yellowjackets will not be playing either, giving Hooker another bye.
The Warriors went 5-3 in the regular season, finishing 3rd in their district. But after an impressive win over a tough Fairview squad in Friday’s playoff game, McDaniel really felt like his team was starting to hit a second gear. Unfortunately, his team won’t get to test itself any further this season. Meanwhile, 12 seniors have played their last game in black and orange.
“Usually when your season ends, you’re able to say you went out and left it all out on the field. These kids didn’t get that chance,” McDaniel said. “I tried to find some life lessons for them, but it was hard because I was dealing with my own emotions.”
McDaniel said that in his 27 years of coaching, he probably has not dealt with a season that was more emotionally draining. And with five more weeks left in the playoffs for Classes 2A, A and B, more teams are likely to see their seasons ended abruptly.
“It was exhausting, to be honest with you. To end it like this is like a shot to your heart,” McDaniel said. “I know we’re not the first it’s happened to and unfortunately, I don’t think we’re going to be the last.”