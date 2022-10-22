Cutting back

Apache quarterback Houston Herrin makes a cut while trying to get around Walters' John Fremin during Friday's District A-2 showdown in Apache. Herrin rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns to help the Warriors earn a 16-0 victory.

 By Joey Goodman joey.goodman@swoknews.com

APACHE—Houston Herrin, Apache’s workhorse quarterback, exploded for a 63-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game and the Warriors’ defense did the rest, holding No. 10 Walters time after time to lead the hosts to a 16-0 victory that all but gives the District A-2 title to the Warriors.

The two long-time rivals both came in at 4-0 in district and the winner would grab control of the district race, but to clinch the title the 6-2 Warriors still need to beat one more opponent with just Empire and Carnegie left on their schedule. Walters can still wrap up second and would get a chance to host a first-round playoff game as well.

Recommended for you