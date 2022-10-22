APACHE—Houston Herrin, Apache’s workhorse quarterback, exploded for a 63-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game and the Warriors’ defense did the rest, holding No. 10 Walters time after time to lead the hosts to a 16-0 victory that all but gives the District A-2 title to the Warriors.
The two long-time rivals both came in at 4-0 in district and the winner would grab control of the district race, but to clinch the title the 6-2 Warriors still need to beat one more opponent with just Empire and Carnegie left on their schedule. Walters can still wrap up second and would get a chance to host a first-round playoff game as well.
Apache made its early statement when Herrin, a quick sophomore, took the ball on the outside zone and found a huge hole and was never touched as he put the first points on the board just 50 seconds into the game. Herrin tacked on the 2-point PAT run and the Warriors had all the points they would need.
Walters was unable to do anything offensively, fumbling the ball on its first play from scrimmage and then on its third possession the same thing happened and this time Apache had to go 48 yards to score.
Herrin had some big carries on that drive as well but the big play came when he hit Dom Scott on a wheel route that overcame a 3rd-and-25. From the 14-yard-line Apache needed four plays with Herrin getting the final eight on a fourth-down play with two minutes still left in the first quarter. Herrin and Scott connected again on the two-point try as Herrin waited and then threw a jump pass which caught the Blue Devils off-guard.
The rest was in the more than capable hands of the Apache defense which didn’t allow the Blue Devils to get inside the Apache 30 the entire game.
Walters wound up with just minus-14 rushing yards and just 13 yards in the air. Time after time the Warriors were able to sack Walters quarterback Karson Coleman who was unable to get much running room as the Apache front seven played lights out.
“We wanted to come out and emphasize gang tackling and our guys really rose to the occasion,” Apache coach Tanner Koons said. “We made some big hits out there and made them work for everything.”
Koons said he tried to make sure his players understood what was at stake.
“I told the guys that this was going to be an emotional game and they really responded,” Koons said. “We knew what was at stake and these guys wanted it and were willing to work hard all season to reach this moment.”
The Warriors didn’t do anything fancy on offense, letting Herrin carry the ball early and often. He wound up with 29 carries for 172 yards and both touchdowns.
“That’s what we do,” Koons said with a huge smile. “I sure didn’t want him to carry that many times but after we got the lead we just wanted to have good execution and keep the ball from them. That run on the second play of the game was huge; it just popped like we draw it up. And then those guys ran that wheel route perfectly to overcome a third-and-long.
“I thought our line blocked well and Nic Lindsay does a great job blocking for Houston. He gets to the hole in a hurry so he doesn’t need a lot of room and on that play it was just great execution.”
Walters committed its third fumble of the game with 6:05 left in the contest and at that point Apache drove from the Blue Devils 25-yard-line to the 5-yard-line when Koons had his team get in the “Victory” formation and snapped the ball a final time and then started a huge celebration at midfield.