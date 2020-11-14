APACHE — The Apache Warriors' season will continue at least one more week.
Apache hosted Fairview in the first round of the Class A playoffs Friday night, took the lead late in the first quarter and never looked back, beating the Yellowjackets 32-22 at Chandler Field.
“I’m happy for the kids,” Apache Head Coach Larry McDaniel said. “They worked hard to be able to have a chance to win a good playoff game and Fairview, hats off to them, they're great. It was just a good win for the Warriors tonight.”
The Yellowjackets returned the opening kick to their own 28-yard line, but were immediately picked off by Hunter Smith with only 15 seconds off the clock.
The celebration of an early interception didn’t last long though. Just a couple of plays in, Smith fumbled a handoff from quarterback Morgan Claborn, turning the ball back over to Fairview at the ‘Jackets own 28.
Both teams went three and out for most of the remainder of the first quarter with little movement of the ball in either direction, until the final two minutes when the Warriors defense managed to push Fairview back to their own 18-yard line and force the punt. With Smith deep, the Jacket’s punted to their own 30-yard line, a handoff to Smith moved the Warriors 2 yards closer and an off-sides flag put Apache at the ‘Jackets 23-yard line. With 1:03 left on the clock Smith rushed into the endzone to add 6 to the board. Brayden Curry took the snap for the field goal, but dropped the ball and the Warriors chance at the PAT. Warriors closed the first quarter ahead 6-0.
Once again, the teams traded punts for most of the second quarter. With 3:10 left in the half and ‘Jackets in possession at the Warriors 30, Claborn, lining up as free safety picked off a pass and ran it 68 yards for the touchdown, however the Warriors failed to get the two-point conversion but extended their lead 12-0.
Fairview took the kickoff at their own 44, and then began methodically working their way down field to get a first and goal at the Warriors’ 5-yard line, eventually pushing through to earn the touchdown and 2-point conversion, closing the half 12-8 Apache.
The second half opened with a kickoff to Apache and march down field that seemed to be another 3 and out until a fake handoff to Smith that fooled the ‘Jackets defense and left a large enough gap for Claborn to rush for 30 yards for a first and ten at the ‘Jackets 20. Smith drove for an additional 17 yards and another sneak by Claborn widened the lead 18-8 with 8:02 left in the fourth. The Warrior defense allowed the ‘Jackets to score once more to close out the fourth 18-16 Apache.
Apache started the final quarter on Fairview’s 21 and a 21-yard pass to wide receiver Nick Lindsey but an additional 7 on the board making the score 24-16. Both teams would score once again, but the Warriors were able to maintain their early and end the ‘Jackets season, winning 32-16.
The Warriors will take a very long road trip Friday, Nov. 20 to face the 7-3 Hooker Bulldogs. The Bulldogs trounced Fairview 54-16 in their final game of the regular season.