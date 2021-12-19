APACHE — Just when it seemed the Sterling boys were going to pull off an amazing comeback, Apache came up with two huge defensive plays to lift the Warriors to a 52-46 victory Friday in a matinee doubleheader at the Apache Events Center.
The good defense is nothing out of the ordinary for Apache, who is coached by Doug Schumpert protégé Jordan Reed, but these didn’t come off the full-court pressure that the former Carnegie and current Anadarko coach made famous.
These were just heads-up steals by Brayden Curry and Dom Scott which helped the Warriors turn away the pesky Tigers at the end. Earlier the Sterling girls stopped Apache, 45-29, playing tough defense and forcing numerous turnovers.
In the boys’ game, Sterling, which was down most of the game, used a Hayden Taliaferro steal and layup with 1:15 remaining then Ty Hughes hit a trey with 47 seconds left to cut Apache’s lead to just two, 48-46.
Sterling boys coach Donald Youngsted, trying to win against a program he once coached, called his final timeout to plot strategy after that big bucket.
But out of the time-out, Curry stole the ball and raced downcourt for a layup to make it 50-46. And on the next Sterling possession, Scott got another steal, drove to the bucket and was fouled. He sank two free throws to seal the tense contest.
While those late heroics saved the Warriors, Coach Reed wasn’t happy.
“We took a couple of bad shots there before they made that run and we also had a couple of bad turnovers,” he said. “We’re starting to show some maturity. I had two starters out and I was glad to see these younger kids get out there and mix it up.
“The thing I’ve been stressing with this bunch is to figure out what you are best at and settle into that role. We’ve got to have guys who know their roles and are content to go out there and execute.”
Scott led the Warriors with 17 points while Curry was right behind with 16, including a pair of treys.
Taliaferro, a fluid player off the dribble, worked inside for 17 to lead Sterling and Hughes added 10 including the late three that gave the Tigers a chance to pull off the comeback.
Apache was playing without leading scorer Christian Komardley but with him in the lineup Reed is hoping the Warriors will be able to improve on their 6-2 record when the holiday break ends. And, it won’t take long for them to find out as the Slick Hills Invitational at Apache will feature a tough field, especially in the boys’ bracket.
“We have Hobart, Carnegie, Minco, Hydro-Eakly, Walters, Big Pasture and Geronimo coming and those boys teams have been playing pretty well,” Reed said. “It should be a very competitive bracket this year.”
The Sterling girls got off to a fast start and were never seriously challenged by the Warriors. Apache made one slight run when Madi Vail drilled a couple of 3-point buckets to cut the Tigers’ lead to 31-23, but Sterling was able the regain command and wrap up the win, 45-29.
“We’re still trying to figure things out,” first-year coach Jennifer Garner said. “When I got the job this summer, we’d already missed two good team camps, so we’re just trying to establish some chemistry. And, we missed a week of practice when our school was really hit hard by the flu last week.
“I think it was obvious that our girls were still a little sluggish, especially their legs. I think that showed on some of the threes that we missed. Normally we’re pretty good at making those. We also didn’t rebound very well and that probably comes from being weak.”
What saved the Tigers was balance as Shelby Spence scored 12 and Emma Nunley and Ashlyn Clift each added 11.