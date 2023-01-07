Apache boys clip Carnegie, hit finals

Apache boys closed with a 7-1 run over the final three minutes to subdue long-time rival Carnegie, 51-41, Friday to reach the title game in the Slick Hills Invitational at the Warrior Events Center in Apache.
The teams had split two earlier games and a large crowd turned out for the semifinal game that capped an eight-game schedule on the day and those who waited for the last game saw plenty of action.
Both teams sent talented, quick players to the court and they put on a good show.
When Bryson Longhat hit a trey with 3:18 remaining the Wildcats were within four, 44-40.
Carnegie got the ball right back but an errant pass went into the arms of Apache's Christian Komardley who alertly called time out to save a possession.
Apache worked the ball inside as Dom Scott drove past a defender and found big Gage Carroll alone for a layup at the 2:16 mark to make it 46-40.
Carnegie gave up possession again on an offensive foul and Scott made it count with a nice move and layup with 1:33 to put the Warriors up 48-40 and put the pressure on the Wildcats.
But after that Apache hit a couple of big free throws and the large home crowd started to celebrate. The Warriors will face Minco in today's time game at 6:30 p.m.
"We both know each other well and I think we both did a good job on the guys we wanted to slow down," Apache Coach Jordan Reed said. "Dom got sick and we had to put him on the bench to buy some minutes for him in the second quarter. The other guys did a good job making enough plays to keep us in the lead."
The win could be important later when the Warriors, Wildcats and Cyril are fighting for playoff assignments.
"The three of us are pretty good and it these games are going to be important when the pairings are being selected," Reed said. "We are 9-2 and these tournament games are always especially important. We may see them again in the (Caddo) County tournament because we are on the same side of the bracket. They have Mt. View-Gotebo and we have Binger-Oney so our guys are just going to have to keep finding ways to win."
Elsewhere around the tournament circuit, MacArthur boys came up with a tough 52-48 victory over Anadarko in the semifinals of the Midfirst Warrior Classic in Anadarko. That sends the Highlanders into the finals tonight at 8:20 p.m. against powerful El Reno.
The Mac boys won this with balance as Brennan Malone had 11 and Alton Thomas getting 10 but six other Highlanders also scored to give them just enough balance to edge the Warriors. Raydon Churchill led the Warriors with 19.
MacArthur girls are in the finals as well after beating Anadarko, 54-50, Friday. The Mac girls will also be facing El Reno which beat Chickasha, 52-42. Janaiya Fisher led the Lady Highlanders with 21 points and Tajnea Mardenborough added 13 more. Chloe Cantrell led Anadarko with 19 points while Heaven Haywood added 14 and Ivory Miller 10.
Lawton High saw its unbeaten mark smashed Friday when Norman edged the Wolverines, 52-49, ending Lawton High's winning streak at seven. The Wolverines will try to start another win streak today when they face Putnam City West in the third place game in the Putnam City Invitational.