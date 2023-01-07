Apache boys clip Carnegie, hit finals

Apache boys closed with a 7-1 run over the final three minutes to subdue long-time rival Carnegie, 51-41, Friday to reach the title game in the Slick Hills Invitational at the Warrior Events Center in Apache.

The teams had split two earlier games and a large crowd turned out for the semifinal game that capped an eight-game schedule on the day and those who waited for the last game saw plenty of action.

