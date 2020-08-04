There will be plenty of action today when the 82nd Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo hosts hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls in the all-important slack session.
Starting at 4 p.m., many of the top barrel racers, steer wrestlers, team ropers and tie-down ropers will converge to see if they are going to take home part of the huge purse. And the good news, slack is free to anyone interested.
The official first performance will be Wednesday with the $5 Carload Special where an entire family can attend for that one low price.
And to make that night even more special, Sterling’s Chauk Dees, who won the 2019 Rangers Rodeo bull riding title with an amazing 91.5 aboard National Finals bull Shootin Stars as the last rider out of the chutes, will make his ride before what is expected to be a big crowd of family and friends from the Sterling area.
And, Dees will have a great opportunity again to claim a big check since it was announced Monday that he’s draw Powder River Rodeo Company’s XO which has been producing average scores of 89 this year in 10 outs.
If you plan to attend the other three nights, save money by getting advance tickets for just $12. If you wait to purchase tickets at the gate the price will be $15 on Thursday and Friday and $20 on championship Saturday.
Those advance tickets can be purchased at any EZ-GO Store, Crutcher’s for the West, Atwood’s and from any Lawton Ranger.
One cowboy who slack fans should get to see is young gun Haven Meged who is the defending world champion tie-down roper. He will be joined by other greats like red-hot Ty Harris, former world champion Tuf Cooper and Tyson Durfey in today’s slack.
In the steer wrestling slack today, such greats as former world champion Hunter Cure, Riley Duvall, Dakota Eldridge and Will Lummus will be competing.
And team roping will offer both reigning world champions, header Clay Smith and heeler Wesley Thorp, even though they have different partners now. Smith, of Broken Bow, is now roping with heeler Jade Corkill while Thorp will be roping with the great header Chad Masters.
Barrel racing slack is loaded as well with past NFR qualifers Jessica Routier and Donna Kay Rule scheduled to make their runs near the start of today’s 4 p.m. session. However, because there is a staggering 152 barrel racers, some will make their runs Thursday morning in another slack session, that starting at 8 a.m.