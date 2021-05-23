After being rescheduled and postponed multiple times last year, the 19th annual Kyle Nottingham Memorial Kid’s Run is set to be held on Saturday, May 29.
The run is free and is open to all boys and girls ages 3-12 years old. Races will start at 3 p.m. at the Cameron University Intramural Sports Fields on the southeast side of the campus. The distances are 50 yards for ages 3-4, 100 yards for ages 5-6, 200 yards for 7-8, 400 yards for 9-10 and 800 yards for 11-12. Awards will be given to the top 5 in each age group by gender, as well as the overall boy and girl top finishers in the 11-12 division.
The annual run typically happens during the spring. But due to uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the event got pushed back to November, then December, then got postponed indefinitely.
But it will be held again on the last Saturday of May this year. Pre-registration is preferred, and can be done at Bennett Office Equipment, 705 SW B Ave. in Lawton, where registration forms can be found. Race-day registration may be done beginning at 2 p.m. the day of the race. The event is co-sponsored by Jay & Ana Basora-Walker, Junior League of Lawton and Classic Lawton Chevrolet.
For more information, call Jerry Nottingham at (580)-695-7028.