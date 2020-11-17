Registration is open for the 14th annual Jingle Jog, which is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start time on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Cameron University Recreation Center, 2800 W. Gore Blvd.
The Jingle Jog benefits Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Foster Children (CASA) of Southwest Oklahoma. All those who register by Dec. 4 get a race shirt and only pay $25, while the registration fee after the 4th is $30.
Medals will be handed out to the top overall male and female finishers, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place per age group and top overall male and female in the military and student divisions. Door prizes will also be up for grabs.
Masks are required at packet pick-up and at the starting line, though they can be removed once the race starts. Runners are strongly encouraged to social distance (6 feet) from one another at the beginning of the race.
For more information, contact Jerry Nottingham at 580-695-7028 or CASA Director Wilma Whitaker at 580-248-2272.