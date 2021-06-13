Expanded coverage of the Gridiron Golf Classic is the latest big news as members of the Lawton Athletic Foundation continue to take the final steps toward completing plans for the much-anticipated event that will be held on Monday, Aug. 2 at the Lawton Country Club.
Members of the board met recently with Eric Sharum of the Oklahoma Sports Network and agreed to adopt several ways of promoting businesses and groups that support the Gridiron Classic. The annual golf tournament is held annually as a means to help the Lawton Public School’s athletic department. And because the COVID-19 pandemic forced crowds to be limited, funding that normally comes from ticket sales dropped to the smallest levels in history.
The OSN group, which streams live broadcasts of all high school football games for all three Lawton teams, will be on hand at the Gridiron Classic producing an hour-long special that will promote the event. The broadcast will include interviews of some of the players and teams as they complete their rounds. OSN also has agreed to promote businesses involved in the effort by having their logos scrolled during streaming broadcasts of the Lawton teams during the coming school year.
“This event is important in supporting LPS athletics in the future so we have to work as hard as we can to increase our visibility and in turn our donations,” board member Darrell Jones said. “We had this idea 20 years ago and we didn’t know where it would end up but we kept working and have made it a must-enter event for golfers. With the Oklahoma Sports Network joining our team, it will provide more exposure for the businesses and teams that are supporting us. We are excited about where this can take us into the future.”
There are several ways you can aid the effort starting with becoming a team sponsor which is $500. There are other levels including an Eagle sponsorship for $1,000, a Hole-in-one sponsor for $2,500 and a title sponsorship for $5,000. All of those sponsorship levels include a team entry, special promotion on the Oklahoma Sports Network and recognition during the Gridiron Classic with banners located strategically around the course to give sponsors maximum visibility.
The hole-in-one sponsorship is adding a new feature this year and it will be the focus of a great deal of attention as players can purchase tickets for a raffle that will produce two golfers who will shoot for a hole-in-one prize worth $1 million. There will be one golfer drawn out of the field from the morning round and another after the afternoon session. Golfers can purchase as many raffle tickets as they wish for $5 each. The hole-in-one sponsor will have a special banner on the tee-box on the hole selected for the competition and with that type of reward, you can expect a crowd to gather for both those exciting shots.
Former LPS Athletic Director Mike Moore has been coordinating the production of entry forms and those are currently being distributed at the Lawton Country Club pro shop and other local businesses.
Also, this year, Moore came up with an idea to allow anyone to purchase a hole sponsorship in honor of one, or more, special coaches or friends who helped them during their own athletic careers.
Former LPS Superintendent Barry Beauchamp indicated he had already been thinking about that idea.
“I sat around one day and started listing coaches or people who made a difference in my life and the list had 52 names,” Beauchamp said with a big smile. “And I’m still thinking of others. I believe this will become a popular thing in the future.”
The hole sponsorships can be either the traditional $100, or you can elevate it to the $300 hole sponsorship where your business will get the added OSN exposure, or you can use your hole sponsorship to thank a special coach or friend.
Anyone interested in entering a team or becoming a sponsor can contact Mike Moore at (580) 695-8867 or pick up an entry form at LCC, fill it out and mail the form and check made out to Lawton Athletic Foundation to the address on the entry form.
One thing that won’t change is the annual steak dinner with all the fixings that has helped make the Gridiron a “must-enter” golf tournament in Southwest Oklahoma.
“The meal has helped make this tournament special,” Jones said. “Those filets are amazing and the guys who do the cooking make sure every detail is ready when the teams come in to eat. We have grilled chicken, plus we grill veggies and those seemed to vanish as fast as we could get them to the serving table.
“There will be Texas toast, potatoes, all the fixings you can imagine. And we close it out with blackberry and cherry cobbler topped with Blue Bell ice cream to make it complete. Nobody leaves hungry.”