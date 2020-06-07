It’s time for golfers to mark their calendars for the 2020 Gridiron Golf Tournament.
The annual four-person scramble, a fundraiser for Lawton Public Schools, will be played on Monday, Aug. 3, at the Lawton Country Club. The event is sponsored by the Lawton Athletic Foundation. Tee times will be available at both 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Entry fee will be $500 per foursome, or $125 per player. Generous merchants pitch in to make prizes available for hole-in-one and nearest the pin competitions. Sponsors packages also are available at the Corporate, Putting Green, Driving Range or Hole Sponsor levels.
Players may choose which school – Lawton High, Eisenhower or MacArthur — will receive their donation. They also may designate a particular sport to be the beneficiary.
As always, there will be a full-course meal, featuring filet and/or chicken and all the trimmings.
To obtain an entry fee or for additional information, call or email Darrell Jones at 580 695-1651 or dj041978@aol.com, or Mike Moore at 580 695-8867, or okcoach10@sbcglobal.net.