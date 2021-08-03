On a gorgeous (if not hot) first Monday of August, golfers of all skill levels gathered at Lawton Country Club for what has become one of the city’s most tried-and-true traditions.
The annual Gridiron Golf Classic, the fundraiser golf tournament that raises money for the Lawton Athletic Foundation ahead of the coming football season, was the place to be on Monday. With a reported 44 teams on hand for two different time slots, the course was full essentially all day. Coaching staffs from all three city high schools, as well sponsors, avid golfers and even recent Firecracker Open champion Cullen Stahl were on hand for the tournament.
Both LCC general manager Johnny Wilson and Anita Brown of Lawton Public Schools athletics called the tournament a big success, both in terms of turnout and the amount of sponsors who donated time, money, supplies and efforts to make the event happen.
The amount of money raised is not yet known, but a check presentation will take place early in the football season.