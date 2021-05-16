The Lawton Athletic Foundation’s annual Gridiron Golf Classic golf fundraiser will be held Monday, August 2, at Lawton Country Club.
The tournament will be split into two groups, morning and afternoon. The practice range will open at 8 a.m., just as the morning group tees off with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The afternoon group is set for a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Participants can choose which of the three Lawton high schools they want their donation to be allocated to (or to have the donation distributed between the three), as well as what sport.
For more information, contact either Mike Moore at 580-695-8867 or Barry Beauchamp at 580-695-0224.