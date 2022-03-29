Just months after the passing of its namesake, the 46th annual Bo Bowman Tournament is set to host a field consisting almost entirely of teams within an hour’s drive of Lawton.
The yearly baseball tournament starts on Thursday with pool play games beginning at 10 a.m. at both Lawton High and MacArthur. Of the 10 teams participating in the tournament, nine are in Southwest Oklahoma, with Guymon being the only team having to drive a far distance for the event.
The 10 teams are divided into two pools, with each team playing the four other teams in its pool over the course of Thursday and Friday. Saturday will consist of five cross-pool games, pitting teams against their standings-based equivalent, culminating in the pool winners facing off in Saturday’s championship game, slated for a 6 p.m. start. All of Saturday’s games will take place at Lawton High.
Pool A will consist of host Lawton High, Apache, Eisenhower, Guymon and Walters. Many of the teams in the pool will already be familiar with one another, as Ike, Lawton High and Apache all took part in the Altus Tournament just before Spring Break. The Eagles beat Lawton High 15-4, while the Wolverines beat Apache 6-5. The Warriors got revenge the next week in their home Spring Break Festival, beating LHS 11-3. Eisenhower beat Apache on Friday 8-2 after the game was tied in the 5th inning. There’s also the added storyline Jim Pahcoddy, in his first year as head coach at Apache after being the head coach at Lawton High for the previous four years.
Pool B will play at MacArthur, with the Highlanders being joined by Elgin, Cache and two teams from Altus (varsity and JV). MacArthur is three-time reigning champion of the Bowman, with no other school being crowned winner since Elgin in 2017. In 2018, the Highlanders survived a tense title game against an Elgin team that ended the season as 4A state champion. Mac was crowned champion in 2019 after weather canceled championship Saturday and Mac finished pool play as the only unbeaten team. Last year, MacArthur rode a 10-run first inning to a 16-6 championship game win over Eisenhower.
Before both opening games Thursday, a dedication and celebration will be held in honor Orval “Bo” Bowman, the three-time state champion coach at Lawton High for whom the tournament is named and who passed away on Jan. 20 of this year. A dedication will be held at MacArthur at 9:45 prior to Mac’s game against the and pep rally will be held at Lawton High at 9:20 a.m., with Bo’s son Mitch Bowman throwing out the first pitch.