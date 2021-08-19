Being a journalist is one of the many jobs where your family often finds them eating alone.
This writer has missed birthdays, holidays and even anniversaries and over the past 35 or so years our anniversaries were often celebrated at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo where it was my job to let readers across Southwest Oklahoma know the happenings after every performance.
This year, because of a weird schedule change, our anniversary was a week earlier than the rodeo, on Aug. 7. And, since it was our 50th, son Russell, daughter-in-law Tanya and grandson Jordy got together to plan the ultimate celebration for Brigitte.
We all vowed to keep it a secret and while our marriage has always been based on telling each other the truth. this time let’s just say I stretched the truth a little.
The goal was to get our huge Garth Brooks fan to one of his concerts and it just so happened the one in Kansas City was a realistic goal since it was happening on Aug. 7, exactly 50 years after tying the knot.
We each tried to find an event in Kansas City that would serve as good cover. The kids have been collecting figurines called Pops, which are often traded at something called ComicCons.
Yours truly searched and found a coin show in KC, so we had the proper cover.
So for a month we kept the surprise a secret, and while we had our cover stories, we were a bit concerned about soon-to-be 11-year-old grandson Jordy, hoping he would not blow the surprise since he and his MiMi are close as one would expect with him being our only grandchild. But Jordy, who started 5th grade yesterday at Cache Public Schools, was just as cool as the rest of us.
We set out on the trip and the first thing the kids told me was to go through Apache where the amazing Kathryn Gallagher had made us an anniversary cake to take along on the trip. They brought an ice chest to keep it cool and we headed to Kansas City.
That night and then again on noon on Saturday, we did what most visitors to Kansas City do and that was eat barbecue, one of my favorites. We hit Joe’s on Friday and Q39, both amazing places to eat, on Saturday afternoon and then headed to the “convention center” for the ComicCon.
As we approached Arrowhead Stadium the traffic picked up and that’s when Brigitte started asking questions.
“There are people wearing cowboy boots and hats, do ComicCons attract cowboys?” she offered.
The longer we fought to park in the jam-packed lots the more she started asking questions and as soon as we started to unload, the cat was out of the bag.
We were all glad she had left her lighted Mickey Mouse ears that were to be her costume for the ComicCon back out the house.
You just couldn’t believe the size of the crowd, people were everywhere tailgating just like at a football game.
Fortunately the kids got us great tickets in the club level where we had plenty of room to spread out a bit and do what fans do at many concerts, dance, yell or just enjoy the music.
Brigitte, Russell and myself had seen Garth during his early years at the coliseum in Amarillo where a large group of our family and “Mo” Betta Clothing Company employees got to sit on a catwalk where we could move around and get better views.
What was really strange was that his opening act in KC was none other than Martina McBride who opened for him for the first time in her career at that Amarillo concert.
For the next 2 1/2 hours Brooks performed so many songs that this writer lost count. It didn’t take him 30 minutes to have his entire outfit soaked with sweat from what was left of the 95-degree heat KC had that day.
While his band members and backup singers could be sitting at times on part of the stage, Brooks never stopped moving and singing, working the entire 360-degree stage, often while downing a bottle of water.
Our vantage point was right above where their dressing room was located, so we knew things were going to happen when the road crew set up portable tunnels and pop-up tents to cover their approach to the huge stage.
Brooks actually came out from under drummer’s Mike Palmer’s huge set of drums as it rose in the air.
And we were among the first fans to see Garth’s wife Trisha Yearwood come out of the tunnel escorted by a dozen or more Kansas City police and bodyguards.
Yearwood came out of another hole in the elaborate stage and belted out three of her favorites to make the night even more special.
When Brooks was introducing his band and singers, we recognized several of them who had come to the “Mo” Betta Charity Quail Hunt many years ago. Ty England, Jimmy Mattingly and I believer Palmer were all there one year at the Best Western Hotel and Convention Center ballroom. That was the same year Garth’s parents attended and his mom Colleen got on the stage and sang while the others played a couple of autographed guitars that were auctioned off that night.
After the concert, thanks to some amazing driving by this writer, we got back to our hotel and broke out the anniversary cake at 1 a.m.. Even that sugar rush from that amazing icing wasn’t enough to keep any of us up very long after such a long day.
And the amazing thing, none of us got into any trouble for “stretching the truth” to our amazing mom, grandma and wife. Happy 50th Brigitte, thanks for all the great memories.