FRISCO, Texas – Cameron women’s coach Jeff Mahoney knew that beating a good Angelo State team for the third time would be a challenge and it was just that as the Aggies didn’t shoot well from long range and wound up losing, 70-62, to end the season in the opening game of the Lone Star Conference Tournament.
CU shot 31.7 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from three-point range while making 15-of-24 free throws. The Rambelles knocked down 46.0 percent of shots and 18.2 percent of long-range and were 10-of-11 shots at the charity stripe.
ASU opened the game strong, jumping out to an early 10-2 lead after the Black-and-Gold started shooting 1-for-7. Cameron would bring the game to 14-8 with just over two minutes left in the opening frame before going scoreless the rest of the quarter, trailing 16-8 after one.
The Belles kicked on the second on a 6-0 run to build a 14-point lead at 22-8 before Heidebrecht went on a 10-2 run of her own to make it a six-point game at 24-18 with six minutes to play in the first half. After five straight made free throws, The Aggies trimmed it to a one-possession game at 26-23 with 2:18 left, but ASU finished the half leading 30-25.
To open the second half, Angelo State would double their lead to 10 points four minutes into the half before Lay and the Aggies went on an 8-2 run to cut it to a four-point game at 37-41. Down the stretch, both teams would trade baskets ending the third with the same gap in the score that it started at a five-point game, with CU trailing 51-46.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Black-and-Gold would try to cut the deficit, but an 8-2 run would give ASU a 12-point lead to seal the outcome.
Kailyn Lay was the top scorer for the Aggies with 13 points, Kloe Heidebrecht scored 12, and Karley Miller and Alena Wilson added 11 points.
Wilson hauled in a team-high nine rebounds; Miller snared seven, Lay grabbed five, King and LaKya Leslie pulled down two each.
Lay dished out seven assists, King had three dimes and Allensworth added two.
Wednesday Allensworth and King were honored on Wednesday night as the Lone Star Conference announced its end-of-the-year honors at the LSC Championship Banquet.
King was named to the All-LSC Third Team, while Allensworth was an Honorable Mention.