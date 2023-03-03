Cameron University

FRISCO, Texas – Cameron women’s coach Jeff Mahoney knew that beating a good Angelo State team for the third time would be a challenge and it was just that as the Aggies didn’t shoot well from long range and wound up losing, 70-62, to end the season in the opening game of the Lone Star Conference Tournament.

CU shot 31.7 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from three-point range while making 15-of-24 free throws. The Rambelles knocked down 46.0 percent of shots and 18.2 percent of long-range and were 10-of-11 shots at the charity stripe.

