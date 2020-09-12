ANADARKO — Anadarko couldn’t quite finish off its dramatic comeback attempt as a two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, and the Warriors fell to the Marlow Outlaws 21-20 Friday night.
The Warriors, spearheaded by quarterback Karsen Williams and running back Zavier Galey, drove down the field late in the 4th, trailing 21-14. Galey was able to score his second touchdown of the night to get within 1 point of Marlow. But rather than kick an extra point, Anadarko head coach Kent Jackson opted to go for 2, but was unable to make the conversion, leaving the Warriors a point behind with only 1:39 left in the game. The Warriors attempted an onside kick, but the couldn’t get the ball back and after one play, Marlow knelt to finish the game.
“We made too many mistakes,” Jackson said. “We didn’t do a good job in our secondary and we fell behind in the first half. I’m disappointed we lost, but we were down 14 to nothing at the half and we came back.”
Both sides struggled to move the ball in the first quarter, but with only 2:45 left in the first, the Outlaws pushed through the Warrior defense and into the end zone on a 3-yard rush from tailback Julian Marroquin to take an early 7-0.
Anadarko began the second quarter with the ball on their own 43, but a pass from Williams to wide receiver Alex Pebeahsy for 15 yards and four runs by Galey for over 30 yards brought the Warriors to Marlow’s 26. The Warriors shunned the field goal attempt, and an incomplete pass to Pebeahsy turned the ball over to Marlow. Marlow quarterback Jace Gilbert hit wide receiver Will Bergner with a 30-yard pass to put the ball back in ‘Darko territory. From there, Gilbert used Marroquin to push the ball to the ‘Darko 30, before a pass from Gilbert to Nate Herchock moved the Outlaws into first and goal at the 3-yard line. From there, tailback Chase Knight barreled through for a score to expand the lead to 14-0.
Anadarko missed a golden scoring opportunity just before halftime, when Williams tried to run it in from the 8, only to have the ball punched out just before reaching the end zone. The ball was recovered by Marlow in the end zone for a touchback with 1:11 left in the half.
Back from the half, Anadarko’s defense was able to hold back the Outlaws while Williams and Zavier Galey led a drive that resulted in Anadarko finally getting on the board with a touchdown and two-point conversion from Galey. Another touchdown by wide receiver Blayke Brower tied the score, but a failed two-point conversion kept the score even at 14. With 7:15 left in the game, a fumble by Williams turned the ball over to Marlow on Anadarko’s 15, where Gilbert took advantage of the situation with a 15-yard pass to Knight to put the Outlaws back on top 21-14.
After withstanding the two-point conversion attempt following Anadarko’s touchdown with less than two minutes left, the Outlaws were able to survive.
“Tonight, we just found a way to win,” Marlow head coach Matt Webber said. “Anadarko is a tough team and we feel very fortunate to get out of here with a win.”
Anadarko (1-1) will travel to Class 4A Chickasha on Friday at 7 p.m., while Marlow will host Atoka for its first home game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.