PERKINS — Up by 5, Anadarko went on an 8-minute drive in the 4th quarter, ending with a short Lucas Camp touchdown plunge with just over a minute left to give the Warriors an 18-7 win over No. 8 Perkins-Tryon on Friday.
"We bent, but we didn't break," head coach Kent Jackson said. "They had some big plays on us, but we made plays when we needed to."
Wesley Circles continued his white-hot start to the season in the secondary, ripping the ball out of the hands of a Perkins-Tryon runner and taking the ball away. He also had a 50-yard punt return in the game.
Anadarko (3-1, 1-0) is set to play Bridge Creek this upcoming week.