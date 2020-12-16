CHICKASHA — Anadarko went to nearby Chickasha and handily won both games against the Fighting Chicks on Tuesday night.
Initially scheduled to play Clinton, the Red Tornadoes had to cancel. However, Anadarko was able to reschedule a previously canceled game with Chickasha at the last minute.
For the Anadarko girls, the No. 1 team in Class 4A, it was the first time they had played all season, but didn’t show much rust in a 64-30 trouncing of Carol Craven’s team.
The Anadarko boys were playing in their fourth game of the season and, behind Layton Stone’s 8 3-pointers, dispatched of Chickasha fairly easily, 56-38.
‘Darko girls roll in first game since last year’s playoffs
It was hard for Jeff Zinn’s Lady Warriors to not feel familiar feelings as the boarded the bus on Tuesday. The last time they got on a team bus, they were on their way to the state tournament. It was a tournament they felt they were going to win, but a tournament that ultimately didn’t happen.
“I’d be lying if I said the way it went down, it hasn’t had a strain on us emotionally,” Zinn said. “That feeling was still there a little bit.”
The team once again had its momentum interrupted earlier this winter when games got canceled and then four girls contracted COVID-19 and the rest of the team had to be quarantined. It had been a month since they played against anyone, even in terms of a scrimmage.
And to their coach, the girls showed a little bit of a learning curve.
It was kind of a typical first game. You get open, you miss some shots,” Zinn said. “We have a lot of catching up to do.”
But the score hardly showed it. Layni Zinn had 19 points, Kaylee Borden had 17 and the Chicks were only able to score in double figures in a quarter once all night.
But the road doesn’t get easier. The No. 1 Warriors visit No. 3 Tuttle at 6 p.m. Friday for a daunting matchup at any point in the season, let alone the second time your team has laced its shoes all year.
“It’s kind of scary,” Zinn said. “This will be the best team we scrimmaged or played since we faced them in the area finals. It’ll be fun.”
‘Darko boys shoot lights-out in win
Like many teams, head coach Doug Schumpert’s Warriors had several games canceled by COVID-19. And going 1-2 in the Community Christian Tournament (with the one win coming against Noble’s JV team), the Anadarko boys were trying to establish some momentum.
They did just that Tuesday night, especially on offense, draining 12 3’s as a team. Stone was responsible for 8 of those en route to a 30-point night, while Karsen Williams nailed 3 triples on his way to 15 points.
“We shot the ball a lot better. We played really good defense and offensively, we just got into a rhythm we really weren’t able to in our previous games,” Schumpert said.
As has been well-documented, it’s been an off-season like no other. And it’s still taking coaches and teams time to adjust to the timeline.
“Normally, you’ve played six scrimmages, you’ve gone to camp, you didn’t get to do any of that this year,” Schumpert said. “It’s a lot of experimenting. It’s really just trial-and-error. And not just for us, it’s for everybody.”
The Warriors play at Tuttle on Friday night at 8 p.m.
‘Darko girls roll in first time back
It was hard for Jeff Zinn’s Lady Warriors to not feel familiar feelings as the boarded the bus on Tuesday. The last time they got on a team bus, they were on their way to the state tournament. It was a tournament they felt they were going to win, but a tournament that ultimately didn’t happen.
“I’d be lying if I said the way it went down, it hasn’t had a strain on us emotionally,” Zinn said. “That feeling was still there a little bit.”
The team once again had its momentum interrupted earlier this winter when games got canceled and then four girls contracted COVID-19 and the rest of the team had to be quarantined. It had been a month since they played against anyone, even in terms of a scrimmage.
And to their coach, the girls showed a little bit of a learning curve.
It was kind of a typical first game. You get open, you miss some shots,” Zinn said. “We have a lot of catching up to do.”
But the score hardly showed it. Layni Zinn had 19 points, Kaylee Borden had 17 and the Chicks were only able to score in double figures in a quarter once all night.
But the road doesn’t get easier. The No. 1 Warriors visit No. 3 Tuttle at 6 p.m. Friday for a daunting matchup at any point in the season, let alone the second time your team has laced its shoes all year.
“It’s kind of scary,” Zinn said. “This will be the best team we scrimmaged or played since we faced them in the area finals. It’ll be fun.”