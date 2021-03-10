OKLAHOMA CITY — Offense may win beauty contests, but it is said that defense wins championships.
If that is indeed true, Anadarko appears to have what it takes to capture a fourth girls basketball state championship.
In Tuesday’s Class 4A state quarterfinal game against Grove, the Warriors were able to overcome a below-average offensive performance by overpowering the Ridgerunners with a staunch defense in a 57-35 win at Jim Norick Arena.
Defense has long been Anadarko’s calling card, and the Warriors pounced early, forcing the Ridgerunners into turnovers on their first four possessions, building an early 8-0 lead. The first quarter ended with Anadarko leading 15-4. However, the one-sided scoreline belied the fact the Warriors struggled shooting the ball, missing all of their 3-point attempts, despite wide-open looks. On the day, the Warriors made 3 of 19 3-point attempts, all of them converted by Kaylee Borden.
While the defense shined, the offense ended up being enough, as the Warriors still outscored Grove in all but one quarter. Borden finished the day with 18 points. Layni Zinn had 15 points, while Lexi Foreman had 14 points and 8 rebounds. Despite not being completely satisfied with his team’s performance, head coach Jeff Zinn knows that adjustments can and will be made.
“I think our intensity was good, but our smarts weren’t good,” Zinn said. “All year, the key to our success is we address things that need fixing and that we can control.”
That intensity on the defensive end never ceased, as ‘Darko forced a staggering 30 turnovers and scored 25 points off of Grove giveaways. The undersized Warriors limited the effectiveness of ‘Runners 6’1 post Kolby Boyett, who ended the game with just 7 points and 5 rebounds. While the defensive effort appeased him somewhat, Coach Zinn still knows his team has to play much better going forward if they want to capture another Gold Ball.
“I still think we didn’t play great. But if you win a game at the state tournament by 22 points on a day you didn’t play great...you’ll take it. We’ve just got to get ready for Thursday.”
The No. 2 Warriors advance to the state semifinals, where they’ll face No. 3 Tuttle at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Big House. The Tigers squandered a 16-point halftime lead and briefly trailed Holland Hall in the 4th quarter of Thursday’s first quarterfinal, before seeing off the Dutch by four points.
The two teams faced each other on Dec. 18, when the Warriors prevailed 45-31. But Zinn is still wary of the threat Tuttle poses, especially that of 6’3 sophomore center Landry Allen.
“That’s the scary part about them, they have, I think, one of the best posts in the state. And they have another 6’2 girl (Hadley Periman) who can get the ball into her,” Zinn said. “Our key will be to force turnovers and create situations that aren’t good for their guards.”
FRIENDLY CONFINES
Other than smaller crowds, and most notably, no fans directly behind the benches, the setting at the Fairgrounds was the same as it’s always been. And after qualifying for nearly every state tournament for the past 23 years, Zinn’s teams almost feels immune to any big-game butterflies when it comes to being at the state tournament. It just feels comfortable, even when they weren’t playing at their preferred level against Grove.
“We never really seemed phased, just seemed like ourselves,” Zinn said. “I think that is an advantage going into the semifinal, the fact our girls have played so many games in that building.”
BRINGING BACK MEMORIES
Anadarko is still technically reigning Class 4A champion, as the Warriors took home the trophy in 2019 and no champion was crowned last year when the state tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. It was a title Anadarko feels like it could have, and possibly should have won, which would have put them in the hunt for a three-peat this season. While being back at the Big House on Tuesday felt right to certain degree, Zinn said it was hard at first to not think about last year.
“I would say the biggest difference is your emotions after what was lost last year,” Zinn said. “You want to be (at State) and be grateful to just be there, and we are very grateful. But being out there also brings back memories of what they feel like got taken away.”
DOWN GOES NO. 1
In the day’s last quarterfinal, the only team ranked ahead of Anadarko, Classen SAS, lost for just the second time this season, as Fort Gibson knocked off the Comets, 39-29. The Tigers, whom Anadarko beat in the area championship game by 19, will face Weatherford in the other semifinal on Thursday.