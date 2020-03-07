MIDWEST CITY — In what has become something of a spring tradition, the Anadarko girls head to yet another state basketball tournament.
And while it seems almost routine for the Warriors at this point, Friday’s Area championship game against Tuttle was anything by routine. The Warriors had to withstand a stern test from the Tigers before punching their ticket to their 12th state tournament appearance in the past 13 years with a 50-42 victory.
Just as they did against Cache in the regional semifinals, Anadarko trailed after one quarter. After two, the defending Class 4A state champions held just a one-point lead. And even after holding Tuttle to six points in the third quarter, ‘Darko could not put the Tigers away until late.
The three Zinn sisters — Averi, Layni and Libbi — nearly outscored Tuttle by themselves, as the daughters of head coach Jeff Zinn combined for 39 points.
While Anadarko was the only local team to secure a spot at State, several others still have chances to do so in consolation round games today.
The Cache boys continued their magical run with a 66-59 win over No. 9 Tuttle. The Bulldogs must now face a talented Ada team, who beat Cache in the regional final just one week ago. The Cougars are led by junior guard Jaxson Robinson, who is committed to play college ball at Texas A&M. Game time is 8 p.m. at Midwest City High School.
The Comanche girls are also just one step away as they beat Hugo, 63-50. The Indians now face Kingston, a team Comanche beat by two points back on Valentines Day. The Indians are seeking a fourth trip to State in five years. Comanche missed last year’s state tournament after three consecutive trips from 2016-18.