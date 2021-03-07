The Anadarko girls are still technically the defending Class 4A girls basketball state champions, even if that title was won two years ago.
And to became the champ, you must go through the champ.
That's the challenge awaiting No. 8 Grove when they face the Warriors in the quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the State Fairgrounds. Since the beginning of 2019, Anadarko has gone 69-3, with the three losses coming by a combined 11 points. The Warriors (22-2) are on a 19-game winning streak and are looking to win the title they felt they should have won last year before COVID-19 shut down the state tournament.
And despite Grove's relatively modest ranking, the Ridgerunners might pose a unique threat to 'Darko's dominance. Three of their four losses are to teams in the Class 5A state tournament field. On Friday, they came within four points of knocking off Classen SAS, the only team ranked ahead of Anadarko in the Class 4A polls.