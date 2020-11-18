ANADARKO — Anadarko seniors Kaylee Borden and Lexi Foreman each signed letters of intent to play college basketball last Friday. Borden signed with the University of Nevada in Reno while Foreman signed with the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
As a junior, Foreman averaged 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and nearly 4 steals per game for the Lady Warriors. Meanwhile, Borden averaged 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals. Both played major roles in leading the Lady Warriors to a 26-1 record before the state tournament was wiped out by COVID-19.
Anadarko begins its season at home against Cache on Dec. 4.