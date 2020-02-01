Anadarko’s top-ranked girls shoved aside another opponent with ease Friday, routing Elk City, 66-22, at the Warrior Fieldhouse.
Elsewhere last night, Cache swept a doubleheader from Clinton and Elgin boys struggled to get the offense going in a home loss to Newcastle.
Anadarko’s power girls exploded for 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back in the win over Elk City. That runs the Warriors to 18-1 and should keep them atop the 4A girls rankings next week.
Averi Zinn led the way with 14, Layni Zinn scored 12, Kaylee Borden added 11 and freshman Lexi Foreman chipped in 10.
Cache girls had one of their better outings in beating Clinton, 59-49, and coach Kerry White felt it coming.
“The exciting thing is that this time between the last tournament and the playoff can sometimes be one of those ‘dog days’ deal where you don’t practice or play well,” White said. “But we had great practices this week and then came out and played well tonight.”
Cache jumped out to a 16-7 lead and never looked back.
“We just shared the ball against their zone and got some good looks from long range,” White said. “That and we did a good job staying in front on defense and challenging shots.”
The balanced attack was the difference as Kloe Heidebrecht scored 19 while Kyla Bonnarens and Kayla Neido each scored 18.
The Cache boys started slow and finished slow but they played well enough in the middle quarters to save a 49-47 victory over Clinton.
“We only scored eight in the fourth quarter but Christian Daniel and Gladney each hit some big free throws down the stretch,” coach Miles Thompson said.
Daniel led the Bulldogs with 18.