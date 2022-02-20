ANADARKO — A jolt of electricity in the second half allowed the Anadarko boys to run past Cache in Friday night’s district championship game, 58-43.
This came after the Anadarko girls dominated the first half of their Class 4A, District 4 tournament win over the Bulldogs earlier in the evening en route to a 56-41 win.
Both Anadarko squads will face the winners of District 1 between Blanchard and North Rock Creek. Those games will also be held at Anadarko on Thursday night. Meanwhile, both Cache squads will play the Blanchard-North Rock Creek losers at Anadarko on Thursday afternoon.
Shots fall for Anadarko boys in 2nd half
After losing its season opener by 2 to Cache, Anadarko got some revenge in the first round of its home MidFirst Warrior Classic back in January, winning by 16. This game started with both teams missing shots and turning the ball over. By halftime, it looked like the first team to 40 points would be victorious, as the Warriors held a tenuous 18-16 lead.
But Anadarko was patient, got better looks in the 3rd quarter and went on an offensive rampage. Karsen Williams hit two 3-pointers, Rayden Churchill added a triple and freshman Jakobi Tallent continued to make a name for himself by scoring six of his 10 points in the 3rd quarter. All told, the Warriors outscored the Bulldogs 25-10 in that 8-minute span.
“We finally hit some shots, that’s one thing that helped us,” Anadarko head coach Doug Schumpert said. “We jumped in and out of the press a couple of times, got a couple of turnovers here and there. (Those things) gave us a little bit of a separation and that enabled us to kind of relax a little bit.”
Anadarko (No. 17 in the final OSSAA Class 4A rankings) relies heavily on underclassmen, with Williams and Xzavier Cozad the only seniors on the roster. The roster contains four juniors, all of whom se significant playing time. Tallent is joined in the starting lineup by sophomore Terrance Johnson, and sophomores Delos Lonewolf and Alex Pebeahsy also saw time on Friday night. Schumpert said it’s vital to his team’s success to get contributions from everywhere, and his younger players know what’s expected of them.
“It’s really important for us to program going for these younger kids to get in there,” Schumpert said. “And if someone has a bad night, there’s other kids stepping up, and they’re used to stepping up. And that’s been good for us.”
Cache got another good outing from Keegan Fink (22 points), but little else, as no other Bulldog scored more than five points.
Anadarko girls pressure Cache in emphatic win
As was a staple under former head coach Jeff Zinn, the Lady Warriors played tight defense for much of the night. It forced the Bulldogs into uncomfortable situations and turnovers. Meanwhile, Anadarko was able to find points from various sources. Ashlyn Jackson had all but two of her 15 points in the first half, while Ivory Miller and Chloe Cantrell each had multiple baskets in the first half, allowing the hosts to go to halftime with a 29-12 lead.
“Tonight, we were getting (scoring) from several people. We haven’t had that all year,” first-year head coach Kirk Graham said. “We’ve had girls do good things for us throughout the year, but tonight, there was just a little more balance, which is a good thing.”
Two 3-pointers by Cache’s Kloe Heidebrecht helped cut the deficit down to 15 at one point, but a 3-ball by Heavan Haywood increased the lead back to 18. Haywood added a coast-to-coast drive in the 3rd. Haywood had all 11 of her points after halftime.
Still, Cache showed fight, outscoring Anadarko 29-27 in the final two quarters. Heidebrecht had 12 of her game-high 19 points in the 2nd half, while Aaliyah Young had 12 points, including going 6-of-6 from the foul line.
“Honestly, we actually went to a pretty simple offense in the 2nd half, we went 4-out, 1-in with our big post girl, Aaliyah, and try to feed the ball inside, screen away for our shooters, try to speed the game up a little bit, try to play faster, which you have to when you’ve dug yourself such a big hole.”