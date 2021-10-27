Lawton High coaches had high hopes for Tyron Amacker heading into the 2021 season.
And those hopes turned into reality in the season opener against Duncan as the junior had 53 rushing yards — plus a dazzling 33-yard run that was negated by holding — and a touchdown on his first two drives.
But the third drive of the game seemed to dash those hopes, as Amacker caught a swing pass and was brought down by Duncan defenders.
The diagnosis: a high ankle sprain, one of the most devious injuries for an athlete. With a swollen ankle, Amacker’s night was over.
“That thing was fat,” LHS coach Randy Breeze said of Amacker’s ankle after the injury. “It was a severe high ankle sprain.”
Breeze and his staff figured they would be without Amacker again in Week 2 against rival MacArthur. But much to his coaches’ surprise, Amacker signaled he was ready and willing to play against Mac.
In hindsight, the “ready” part seemed premature.
“I tried to go but I couldn’t,” Tyron said.
Amacker was forced to miss the Week 3 game against Eisenhower. But he continued working out at the school facilities with the intention of joining his teammates as soon as possible.
“He worked as hard as anyone we’ve had rehabbing it,” Breeze said. “He was up here seven days a week, he and Coach (offensive coordinator Blake) Hollenbeck, they rehabbed it, and rehabbed it and rehabbed it. He ended up playing against Midwest City and he had yet to practice. It wasn’t until the week of (Northwest) Classen (in Week 5) that he had a full week of practice.”
The following week, LHS hosted a crucial district contest against Putnam City North. And with senior receiver Devin Simpson sidelined with a knee injury, Amacker shouldered the role of offensive playmaker and had his re-coming out party, rushing for 118 yards and two touchdowns, catching a touchdown and making a crucial defensive stop on 4th down. And while his performance was a big reason the Wolverines came away with the victory, the humble Amacker doesn’t think much of the spotlight or responsibility that comes with it.
“I just like to go out and play,” he said.
Now basically at full strength, Amacker is called on early and often to provide big plays for the Wolverines. Beyond being one of the leading rushers on the team, Amacker is well-liked by his coaches and teammates. As Breeze puts it, “you can’t find a person up here with a bad thing to say about Tyron”.
Amacker’s family came to Oklahoma from Louisiana amid Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Tyron said he doesn’t have many memories of those times, as he was so young. While he’s lived in Oklahoma essentially his whole life, he still has strong Bayou roots, whether it’s by way of family members who live there or his undying love for the LSU Tigers.
And coming from the New Orleans area, the Amacker family knows good food. Tyron said he himself doesn’t know how to cook, but it’s not exactly necessary, given how renowned his mom’s culinary skills are. Tyron’s mom has provided the Wolverines with a team meal before and according to her son, she makes a killer macaroni and fish.
LHS must win its final two games to make the playoffs. And while Tyron is just a junior and still has a year after this, he carries himself like a senior, sporting a ferocious competitiveness.
“We need to practice harder, push each other harder these next two weeks,” Amacker said.