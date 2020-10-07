Back in August of 2005, Jaylen Amacker wasn’t thinking about football; he and his family were just worried about saving their lives and making a new start away from the Gulf Coast.
“We were living in the Ninth Ward (of New Orleans), which was severely flooded,” Amacker said before Tuesday’s practice. “My uncle lived here, so we packed up and came to Lawton.”
And the LHS coaches are sure glad he landed on their doorstep.
“Jaylen is a hard worker and has really worked hard to improve,” LHS coach Ryan Breeze said. “He’s probably playing more snaps than anyone of the team. He plays offensive tackle and defensive line and he’s doing a great job for us.”
Breeze mentioned that the 5’10, 225-pound Amacker has really blossomed this year under the direction of line coach Carson Smith.
“He has really taken a liking to Coach Smith and you can see that in his level of play,” Breeze said.
Amacker agreed that the new young coach has really motivated and challenged him to be better.
“Coach Smith brought so much energy and attitude to our program and I really enjoy learning from him,” Amacker said. “He’s always telling us that we need ‘quick hands and quick feet’ to be a good lineman.”
As Breeze said of his senior lineman, “he’s really a product of the program. He wasn’t very big when he got up here.”
Amacker laughed and recounted the story.
“Man, when I came up here as a freshman, I was 5-1 and 165 pounds,” he said. “Now I’m 6-0 and go 215 and most of that is muscle. I love lifting and it’s really made me a better player. I’ve also spent a lot of time doing pushups and other training whenever I’ve been home.”
With his Louisiana roots, it’s only natural that Amacker loves gumbo and the LSU Tigers.
“My mom (Talisha Adams) is a great cook and when she got here, she decided to open her own business, Miss T’s Catering Service,” the proud son said. “I love everything she cooks but my favorite is her gumbo.
“She makes it with all the usual stuff like andouille sausage and shrimp but she also puts chicken gizzards in it.”
Yes, he added that okra is a must in true Louisiana gumbo and it needs to be spicy.
His coach is even a fan.
“You can call in an order and then go pick it up and you will see kids around school eating her food all the time,” Breeze said. “She’s a great cook; it’s really good Cajun food.”
As for the classroom, Amacker says his favorite classes are English and computers.
“I love to write, so English is one of my favorites,” he said. “I want to be an architect, engineer or an entrepreneur. Right now, I’m mulling over two options, either enter the Air Force or go to Oklahoma or LSU. I’m going to take my time and see what I feel is right for me.”
Amacker comes from a competitive family with a sports history.
“My uncle, Arnold Adams – they call him AJ – played basketball at Nichols State,” Jalen said. “I also have a younger brother, Tyron, who is a sophomore starter for our team at linebacker and it’s fun being out there together on defense. And my sister Taylor Amacker plays volleyball for LHS. We are a very competitive family whenever we get together.”
If Amacker ends up at LSU, you can bet he will be attending football games.
“I’ve been to games there at Death Valley and it’s the loudest place I’ve ever been,” he said. “Those LSU fans are as vocal as they come. When they play there it’s a huge advantage for them.”
Right now, with COVID-19 wiping out another game for the Wolverines, Amacker and his teammates don’t care when or against anyone; they just want to get back on the field and show fans they are a better club than they showed against Midwest City.
“We are working hard to get better and I hope we get a chance to play soon,” he said. “Its fun being out there for nearly every play and I’m loving every minute of it.”