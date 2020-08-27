PLAYERS TO WATCH: Nick Sanchez/Kody Rothchild, QB, Sr. — For the time being, Sanchez and Rothchild are carrying the hopes of the Altus offense as they are scrambling to learn the spread offense that new head coach Dan Cocannour has installed to try and put some firepower into the Bulldogs’ attack. “I’ve been throwing a great deal at those two so I’m sure their heads are spinning right now,” the coach said. “But we had to find something that excites the kids; we just needed a change.”
OTHER NAMES TO KNOW: Laethon Patterson (5-9, 210, Sr.) is going to be busy as he’s being counted on as both running back and linebacker. “We are going to see if he’s up for the challenge,” Cocannour said. “Sometimes you just need to get them into a scrimmage or game to see if they are going to pan out.” Damian Maldonado (5-10, 185, Sr.) is working as the slot receiver and he’s another senior who still has to prove he’s capable of handling that critical role in the spread. Solomon Arrington (6-1, 260, Jr.) is one of the biggest linemen on the roster but like the others, he’s still needing plenty of reps in practice and scrimmages to learn the new system. He’ll be joined on the line by seniors JT Leyja (5-9, 220, Sr.) and Jace James (6-2, 200, Sr.).
BIGGEST GAME: Oct. 2 vs. Ardmore — For a young team with new coaches, every game is going to be important but for Coach Cocannour there is a good measuring stick coming up for the Bulldogs in October. “That will be a chance for our guys to show just how much they’ve learned and improved since our first practice,” the coach said. “We have a very tough district, so every game will be challenging but how we improve from week to week is what I will be watching.”