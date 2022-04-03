Altus survived the annual “beat-the-rain” Bowman Invitational Tournament by decking Eisenhower, 9-2, late Saturday in the title game at MacArthur High School.
While the Bulldogs took the championship trophy and Ike finished second, the MVP award probably needs to go to Coach Rodney DeLong and his MacArthur baseball parents and fans who made sure the tournament could be completed by the end of Saturday’s schedule. After nearly ¾-inch of rain Friday night, there was doubt if that would be possible but to their credit the Mac people made it happen.
DeLong and his players and other volunteers got the field ready so Ike could complete its win over Lawton High to reach the finals, then there was still enough time to play three more games with Mac and Cache playing out the battle for fifth, then Elgin taking a 6-4 win over the Wolverines in the battle for third.
Apache and Walters did not participate in the consolation games on Saturday. Instead, Cache and MacArthur played in a makeshift 5th-place game early in the afternoon, with Mac riding a strong 1st inning to a 7-6 win.
Altus took command early in the title game against Ike as Jared Rasch hit a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the first and the Bulldogs never let that lead vanish down the stretch. Jayden Penn added another RBI for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the third.
Eisenhower made things interesting with two runs in the bottom of the fourth as Ross Booker ripped an RIB single and AJ El Kouri drove home another run with a booming fly to deep right that the Altus outfielder somehow tracked down just before hitting the fence. Ike got the sacrifice there for a second run but a strikeout left two other Eagles in scoring position when that inning ended.
Altus made sure that the lead wound stand as it produced two more runs, one on a deep blast to center by Kris Vuittonet, who later scored on a wild pitch. Vuirroney also registered the pitching win for Altus.
Elgin 6, Lawton High 4
Just the fact that LHS was still playing is rather remarkable after the Wolverines lost 5-1 in the tournament opener Thursday to Apache.
And for a time, the Wolverines were sticking with Elgin but eventually the Owls found enough offense to take command.
Damien Callagy got a two-run home run to start the scoring but eventually the Wolverines ralled to tied the game at 4-all after four innings.
That’s when Elgin’s Tres Lorah drove home another run with a triple and Jace Williams followed that up with an RBI double, but he was thrown out trying to reach third. That proved to be enough for the Owls who have been inconsistent at times.
“We have some seniors but they just haven’t had much time on the field,” Elgin coach Levi Garrett said. “We have some freshmen and sophomores who are going to be good but it just takes time and they are starting to learn their individual strengths and just improve and help us in any way they can.”
Despite the inconsistency, the Owls are 11-4 overall and 6-0 in district, which in this era is a bigger deal than tournaments. The problem is simple, most teams play district series on Monday and Tuesday, so pitching is at a premium, especially with the new pitching rules.
“We are 6-0 in district and we have Santa Fe South this Monday and Tuesday, so we need to take care of business in that series,” Garrett said. “Then we go to the SOI (Southern Oklahoma Invitational) in Duncan and on the Monday and Tuesday after that tournament we have Duncan in a district series. It just makes it hard to work pitchers in tournaments and still have those arms ready for those important district games.
“But the good thing is we do have some depth in our pitching and that should help us over these next couple of weeks which are very important.”
MacArthur 7, Cache 6
MacArthur pitcher Karson Christian allowed three Cache runs in the first inning, one on a Keegan Fink double, one on a wild pitch and a third on a solo homer by Drake Jones.
Jones had issues of his own on the mound in the bottom half of the inning, allowing two hits, hitting two batters, walking one and allowing a run on a wild pitch. All told, five Highlanders crossed the plate in the first inning, taking a 5-3 lead.
Cache got a run back in the top of the 2nd, but an error and walk allowed the first two Mac batters in the bottom of the 2nd to reach base. Carlton Clark scored on a ground-out, while Kage Zeller scored on a wild pitch.
Cache would score two more runs later on, but it wasn’t enough, as Mac avenged its Thursday loss to the Bulldogs.