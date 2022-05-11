DUNCAN — Even before the score cards were tallied, he seemed to already know. Everyone seemed to already know.
Despite a missed putt on his final hole of the day, Altus junior Gunner Hamon had played well enough on Tuesday and throughout the three rounds to win the Class 5A boys golf individual championship with a three-round score of 218.
“It means everything, because all the work I put in, along with family, finally paid off,” Hamon said. “So, it’s a dream.”
Hamon shot his best round of the tournament on Tuesday, shooting a 70 after posting a 75 and 73 during the grueling 36-hole gauntlet on Monday at Duncan Golf and Tennis Club. And while he wasn’t able to keep eyes on other golfers and how they were doing, he was still able to figure out early on during Tuesday’s round that he was playing well enough to accomplish a goal he had set his sights on for a long time.
“Probably hole 17, when I parred the par 3, gave me a pretty good visualization of what I was going to place,” Hamon said.
Hamon’s win means Altus claims both the male and female individual golf champions in Class 5A for 2022, as Natalie Blonien won the girls title in Kingston last week. And while the Lady Bulldogs have had plenty of success, including four consecutive state championships by Megan Blonien, Hamon is the first boys individual state champ for Altus since Shawn Matthews in 1997.
And as his teammates reminded him afterward, as just a junior, he has a chance to repeat next year.