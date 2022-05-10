DUNCAN — Playing 36 holes in sizzling heat didn’t seem to affect Altus golfer Gunner Hamon, who shot a 75 and 73 through his first two rounds at the Class 5A boys golf championship, good enough to hold a one-stroke lead over Duncan’s Caden Stevens heading into the final round at the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club.
Stevens was just part of a stellar group effort by the Demons, who lead the team standings by 16 strokes after two rounds, shooting a team total of 617. Bishop Kelley is in 2nd with 633, Altus is in 3rd with a team score of 648.
Duncan’s Baylor Bostick, who shot the lowest score in the first round with a 72, is in 5th place after an 80 in the 2nd round to put him at 152. Bray Davis of Altus was 10th with a 157, Duncan’s Grayson Brooksher is two shots behind him at 159, tied with teammate Kase Spivey. Two shots behind them is fellow Duncan Demon Jace Black. Elgin’s Clay Underhill qualified as an individual and shot a 234.
The final round tees off at 8 a.m. Tuesday.