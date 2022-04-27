A day after dropping a crucial contest to district foe Eisenhower, Altus took the lead in the middle of its 2nd district game with the Eagles on Thursday before completely taking over in the later innings.
Leading by two runs, the Bulldogs got a 2-run home run by Kylin Monday in the 5th inning before taking advantage of some errors by the hosts, pouring on six more runs in the 7th to put away Ike, 11-3.
The two teams knew each other about as well as any two teams could, having faced each other in tournament play three other times before their district set this week. Eisenhower’s 4-2 win on Monday gave each team two wins apiece in the season series, making Tuesday’s game the rubber match between two relatively even squads.
Some aggressive base-running gave Ike the lead. Andre Amentine singled, and then moved to 3rd base on a single by Ross Booker. And when Booker stole second base and the throw to get him was dropped by the second baseman, Amentine sprinted home for the first run of the ballgame.
Even though Altus didn’t score any runs through the first three innings, Eisenhower’s cracks were beginning to show. The bottom of the 3rd saw the Eagles get a one-out double off the left field wall from senior Will Trachte. But the next two batters, numbers 3 and 4 in the batting order, were unable to drive him in. That inability to generate runs would prove to be a deadly pattern for Ike.
Errors and fielding mistakes would also become a troublesome trend for Eisenhower, beginning in the 4th inning. After pitcher A.J. El Kouri hit the leadoff hitter, the next Altus batter hit a ball back at El Kouri, deflecting off the sophomore’s glove and into no-man’s land between the pitcher’s mound and second base, allowing the hitter to reach base. The next two at-bats produced errors, and allowed Altus to take the lead, when Tyler Reyes grounded to second base with no outs and the bases loaded, but the throw to first was high, allowing two runs to score. A sacrifice later allowed a third Bulldog run to cross home plate in the inning.
After Ike was sat down quietly by Altus pitcher Hunter Meyers in the 4th, the Bulldogs got some more runs by way of a 2-run homer by Kylin Monday, who played a big role in Altus’ win over Eisenhower in the Bo Bowman tournament championship game earlier this month.
Eisenhower’s woes continued in the 7th inning, as three errors, two walks, two pitchers and a 2-run blast by Meyers led to a six-run inning.
Eisenhower (15-17-1, 6-7 in District 5A-2) now sits 5th in the district with one district contest left, at home against MacArthur on Friday. It will be the second city rivalry game for the Eagles in as many days, as the Eagles will celebrate Senior Night on Thursday when they host Lawton High.
Altus (17-14, 6-6) sits in 4th place, but still has two games to play against Noble.