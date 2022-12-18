Those who are hired as members of the civil service team at Fort Sill enter their jobs with one major goal and it’s rather simple; “take care of the soldiers.”
That is the motto that Ernie Altic kept over the past 40 or so years while serving jobs ranging from range ball wrangler to head professional.
One story pretty much sums up how Altic went above and beyond to serve those willing to protect us.
“It was one of those weekends when COVID was really bad and everything was pretty much shut down around town,” Altic said. “Fort Sill had stopped all training but we were open. I was coming to the course around 1:30 or 2 and saw a couple of big vans pull into the lower parking lot. A group of young soldiers, all students in an advanced program, were coming out to play golf. All our rental clubs were already on the course.
“I told them to give me 30 minutes or so and I’d be back with clubs for them. I started thinking, here are 15 or 16 soldiers wanting to play and we had no clubs. I rushed to Dick’s Sporting Goods where my daughter was working and purchased 30 sets of clubs. They were all boxed up so I loaded some in my pickup and the others in her car.”
After a quick drive back to the Sill Golf Club the group pitched in to help.
“Several of that group jumped right in asked if they could help, so we got them unboxed and ready to play. They were brand new clubs but they weren’t anything specia. To that group, though, it gave them a chance to play. That was a special moment and it’s what we do out here.”
The next part of that story?
“I took the receipt for $3,000 to my boss and told him, this is just what I did, and he said good thinking,” Altic said. “To this day some of those clubs are still there being used.”
Yes, Altic has come a long way from being just a lover of the game.
“I got my start out there playing at Cedar Lakes,” he said. “Spanky (former pro Moody) let me work for him gathering up range balls and cleaning carts; those jobs you do at a course. I started playing at the Hill when I was in college.”
Golf at Sill has changed over the years but those memories will be with Altic forever.
“I’d ride my bike down Rogers Lane with my bag over my shoulder,” he said. “At the time Cedar Lakes was a nine-hole course and that’s where most of us kids learned the game. Spanky took care of his kids. I owe him a great deal for giving me a chance. The good thing about Cedar Lakes was it was pretty wide open. You could hit it, go find it and hit it again. In the mid-1970s when the back nine opened it really showed more character. It was a good place to be for kids.”
It was at Cedar Lakes where Altic asked 20 or 30 of us to help with a junior clinic.
“I remember that first one that we threw together,” Altic said. “I think I had 20 volunteers and there were kids everywhere. We gave a lot of kids the desire to play the sport. I remember two that were extremely talented, Colby and Spike Seals. They hung out at the course and would play every day in the summer. Now Colby and Tamara have two kids who are very talented and everyone will hear about them in the future.”
Over the years things change at Fort Sill, first with the closing of Cedar Lakes and Moody’s retirement.
“At one time it was basically the Fort Sill Country Club and it took some time to get away from that,” Altic said. “We tried to provide a place where you didn’t recognize those playing, just let them enjoy the course.”
Like all civil service jobs there are two leadership groups; military and civilian.
“I always tried to be up front with the leadership, both military and civilian,” Altic said. “They always listened. We are a self-sustaining course that is not tax-funded. Things always seemed to work well for me. Brenda Spencer-Ragland was a go-getter and was great to work with. All the commanders were great to work with but I really got along especially well with (Maj. Gen. Kenneth) Gen. Kamper.
Altic has also enjoyed being a part of the Cameron University golf team, first as a player and then as the pro working with them to practice at the Sill Club.
“That was always one of the recruiting tools for Jerry (former CU men’s coach Hrnciar,” Altic said. “Over the years so many Cameron golfers passed through here. They were good players and good young men like Albert Johnson who played at Cameron and then was in service and played out here often.”
Altic says he’s been staying away, not wanting to meddle in the operation.
“It’s been a little over a month and I’ve only been out on post twice, once to get an ID card and the other to attend the Saint Barbara’s Ball. My plan is to give them some breathing room; stay off the radar. They are still working on a replacement. Having a PGA card is not that important because there has become more of a focus on the business side; marketing equipment and apparel.”
Altic said for now the course is in great hands.
“They have good people out there,” he said. “Mark Young is a great greens superintendent. He knows what he’s doing and the people in the pro shop are good help.”
Now that he’s retired, Altic is going to enjoy more time with daughters Brittnee and Rachel.
“Brittnee married a local fireman, Matt Leon, who is in the Naval Reserves,” Altic said. “He’s gone on active duty in Pensacola, Fla., since September and I’ve been house-sitting. Britnee is a fitness trainer doing great work. Rachel is an assistant manager at Dick’s and also coaches club volleyball in Wichita Falls.”
His final thought on his long career?
“I just wanted to serve and take care of the soldiers,” he said. “That was good therapy for me.”
And clearly Altic was good for Fort Sill.