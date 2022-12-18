Ernie

Long-time Fort Sill Golf Club pro Ernie Altic was joined by many regulars recently during a retirement gathering. Altic had been involved with the Sill golf program for the past 40 or so years before retiring Oct. 31.

 Courtesy photo

Those who are hired as members of the civil service team at Fort Sill enter their jobs with one major goal and it’s rather simple; “take care of the soldiers.”

That is the motto that Ernie Altic kept over the past 40 or so years while serving jobs ranging from range ball wrangler to head professional.

Recommended for you