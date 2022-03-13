HONOLULU — Jocelyn Alo is the new home run queen of college softball.
In front of the home crowd of friends of family in Honolulu, Alo hit career home run No. 96 to break the tie with OU alum Lauren Chamberlain to be the NCAA career home run leader.
"It definitely was a surreal moment, everything coming full circle and getting to do this in front of my home crowd was super exciting," said Alo. "Looking up after, I was like 'Dang, I'm so blessed to be home.'
After an eight-game stretch that saw Alo walk a combined 16 times including three intentional walks, the Hauula, Hawaii, native left no doubt when she saw the pitch she wanted Friday night.
The historic homer came in the top of the sixth inning versus Hawaii, a two-run blast to right center on a 2-1 count. Alo went 3-for-3 in the game with three RBIs.
"It's definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders," continued Alo. "I feel like now I can breathe, the team can breathe and we can continue to elevate our game from here on out."
Alo and the Sooners (19-0) took two on the day, beating Cal in the early game 8-0 in five innings before topping host Hawaii 11-0 in six in the nightcap.
The first game saw six Sooners collect hits, with five batting in at least one run. Senior Grace Lyons paced the team with a 1-for-2 showing including a three-run home run in the third to bring the game into run-rule territory.
OU pushed runs across in each of the first three innings. In the first, redshirt senior Jana Johns plated sophomore Tiare Jennings on an RBI single. The second inning saw junior Mackenzie Donihoo and Jennings bring in two more on a single and bases-loaded walk, respectively.
The Sooners scored five runs on five hits in the third. Following an RBI single from sophomore Alyssa Brito and a wild pitch that brought home sophomore Jayda Coleman, Lyons launched her fifth homer of the season to left center.
Freshman Jordy Bahl went the distance to collect her eighth win of the season in shutout fashion, striking out six and surrendering just three hits and a walk.
Highlighted by Alo's record-breaking blast and a 13-strikeout performance from redshirt senior Hope Trautwein, OU shut out its second opponent on the day in the Rainbow Wahine.