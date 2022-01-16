AUSTIN, Texas — After nearly two weeks away from the floor, the Aggies returned to action with a 75-63 win over St. Edward’s on Saturday to remain perfect in Lone Star Conference play.
Due to postponements, the last time the Cameron women’s basketball team competed against outside competition was their win over UAFS on Jan. 2. Saturday afternoon, they returned to action with a solid 12-point win over a struggling Hilltoppers team behind a balanced attack and their patented pressure defense.
Cameron’s top four scorers this season provided most of the offense in the win over SEU. Korie Allensworth led the way, pouring in a career-best 22 points off the bench, shooting 8-14 from the field and 5-9 from three. Maighan Hedge, who is now just 17 points away from tying the program’s scoring record, and Katie King each had 15 points and were nuisances on the defensive end with four steals each. Stephanie Peterson flirted with a triple double, providing 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Aggies.
A big part of CU’s win was their defensive pressure, forcing the Hilltoppers into 23 turnovers, 17 of which came on Aggie steals. The turnovers resulted in 31 of CU’s points while 14 of their points came via second chance opportunities behind 12 offensive rebounds.
While St. Edward’s shot better than CU by percentage, the Aggies took 20 more shots and made their 11 three-point field goals at a 34 percent clip. Cameron was also on the wrong side of the foul count (19-11) but were able to convert on all put one of their nine free throw attempts.
The Aggies came out firing in the first quarter, making four triples and shooting 50 percent from the field. The Hilltoppers matched them by shooting 54 percent from the floor but turned the ball over seven times which allowed Cameron to take a 25-18 lead.
St. Edward’s was a perfect 6-for-6 from the foul line in the second quarter and shot 45.5 percent from the field as they outscored the Aggies 17-15 in the frame. Cameron shot just 37.5 percent from the field but made a trio of three-pointers, giving them seven in the half. Allensworth led the way with 11 points and Hedge had nine as CU led by five, 40-35 at the halftime break.
In the third, the Hilltoppers were able to cut the deficit to one possession on a free throw at the 9:17 mark, but Cameron quickly extended their advantage back out to 10. SEU made another run to cut the deficit to four points with 2:12 in the period, but CU doubled that by the end of the frame, leading 59-51 going into the fourth.
Allensworth took over in the fourth quarter, scoring eight of CU’s 16 points. A three-pointer by the first-year Aggie with 3:58 to play gave CU a 15-point advantage, which would be enough for them to close out the win down the stretch, 75-63.
The Hilltoppers also had four players score in double-figures led by Sammie Dufek, who had 16 points, eight rebounds, and blocked five shots as her team moved to 8-7 on the season and 1-3 in league play.
Cameron, now 8-5 on the year and 3-0 in conference games, is scheduled to take on St. Mary’s on Monday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m. in San Antonio, Texas. A game which was originally scheduled to be played this past Thursday but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.