Every team begins each season with aspirations and goals of winning a state championship. But realistically, only a select few have what it takes, and in the end, only one team per classification goes home with the Gold Ball.
The teams representing Eisenhower, MacArthur Lawton High Schools start their quests toward state championships this weekend as the Class 6A and 5A basketball playoffs begin with regionals. The girls semifinals will be held tonight while the boys will follow tomorrow night. Regional championship games are slated for Saturday evening. Winners and runners-up head to the area round, where teams can punch tickets to the state tournament.
All six teams representing Lawton Public Schools have their individual storylines and obstacles facing them on the road to Tulsa. And while some have serious hopes of claiming a championship, others know it will be a challenge just to get out of the first regional game. Here are the storylines to keep an eye on for each of the Lawton basketball teams as the postseason begins.
Lawton High boys (6A No. 4) vs. Westmoore
At Lawton High
8 p.m. Friday
If it seems like everyone from fans to us media types have been gushing over the Lawton High boys for two months, it’s not your imagination. There’s good reason to gush.
Although Lawton High has had good athletes for years, there has always seemed to be something missing. And most agreed, that “something” wasn’t tangible. But after returning his entire team from a year ago, coach Eric Wiley entered the season confident his team was ready to compete for a state title, even in the loaded minefield that is Class 6A. While LHS did receive a pleasant gift in transfer Sep Reese, who came over after scoring more than 1,000 points in three years at MacArthur, there was still some discontent early in the season as some players tried to find their roles on a loaded roster.
“In the beginning, we had a little trouble with people buying into certain roles,” Wiley said. “Now, we’ve started to buy into roles a little bit better. They’re not worried so much about playing time.”
And that team-first mentality has shown itself throughout Lawton High’s historic 19-3 run through the regular season. At various points in the season, the Wolverines have been without key players, sometimes for several games at a time, sometimes just for a quarter or two. But rather than scramble, LHS turns to the next player in line. That might mean players like Zac Haynes dropping 18 points when called upon to start. It might mean Jaylen Swift being asked to guard the opponents’ top ball-handler while dealing with a dislocated finger. It has meant Demarcus Andrews hitting key 3-pointers and Eric Wiley Jr. drawing more charges than anyone.
“They were pieces to the puzzle that we needed,” Wiley said.
And while junior Marty Perry leads the team in scoring, this team is clearly a collective, and an experienced one. In total, 10 seniors populate the roster. And there would be no greater sendoff than a state championship, something LHS has only accomplished in boys basketball one other time, back in 1962. But if any group were to do it, it might be this one.
Their mission begins against Westmoore, coached by former Eisenhower player and coach Todd Millwee. Although the Jaguars carry just five wins into the game, Wiley knows Millwee is going to have a well-coached, hard-working team.
“I still expect them to play hard,” Wiley said. “He teaches fundamentals and good basketball.”
MacArthur boys (5A No. 7) vs. Capitol Hill
At MacArthur
8 p.m. Friday
Two years ago, Marco Gagliardi told anyone who would listen to give his young MacArthur team was a couple of years, and they would be a force to be reckoned with.
The man didn’t lie.
And two years after seeing significant playing time as freshmen, Brandon Cowan and Danquez Dawsey (the latest member of the 1,000-point club) are just two cogs in a devastating machine that mixes run-and-gun offense with tenacious on-the-ball defense.
And while Mac might only have one major contributor who stands over 6’0 (senior Leontaye McClennon is 6’4), make no mistake about it: the Highlanders are contenders for the Class 5A crown. The only problem? The same can be said about many other teams.
“I would say seven or eight teams have a legitimate shot at winning it all this year,” Gagliardi said. “Edison Prep played (3-time defending state champion Tulsa) Memorial close. Obviously, Memorial has a chance. Shawnee’s hosting, I know they lost to (No. 1) Del City and (No. 3) Carl Albert, but they had a couple kids out with the flu. So there’s five, six or seven teams that have a chance at it.”
MacArthur is seeking a second consecutive trip to the state tournament. But even though last year’s team was good enough to make it to the quarterfinals, Gagliardi believes the difference between that team and this one is night and day.
“I watched footage from our game against Del City at Area last year and I couldn’t believe what I was watching. They’re completely different players,” Gagliardi said. “They’re so much better from a year ago, it’s crazy.”
Eisenhower boys (5A No. 20) vs. Piedmont (5A No. 15)
At Del City
6:30 p.m. Friday
Most coaches taking over a new job face a rebuilding project. Then there was what Wade Wallace was staring at upon arrival in Lawton.
Wallace arrived at a program with six consecutive state tournament appearances and seven in eight years, not to mention a state title in 2015. And yet, his roster consisted of essentially one returning player with significant varsity playing experience, Shawn Williams.
But Wallace took what he was given and was determined to make the most of it. And while seven wins isn’t a traditional number for Ike fans, that matters little to Wallace. What matters is that his team is in the playoffs, where anything can happen.
“We’re zero and zero and it’s just about surviving and advancing, that’s all we’re looking at right now,” Wallace said. “I think we’ve grown, now it’s time to show it.”
The Eagles will try to show it against Piedmont in the Del City Regional. Wallace said the keys lie in ball security and tempo. Players like Ziaire Walton and Cory McClelland provide Ike with quick hands on defense to go along with quick feet. The transition game is where the Eagles excel, and where Wallace hopes the game is won.
“If we get caught in a half-court game, that’s more their style,” Wallace said. “So we’re going to have to run and turn them over as much as we can.”
Lawton High girls vs. Choctaw (6A No. 4)
At Choctaw
8 p.m. Thursday
When you’re facing the highest-ranked team you can possibly face in a win-or-go-home playoff game, that’s usually considered far from ideal. But Lawton High coach Amanda Zagoske has kept a positive mindset throughout the 2019-20 campaign and hasn’t stopped now as her team faces the top team in the west side of 6A, the Choctaw Yellowjackets.
“I’m happy to play someone we’ve seen twice,” Zagoske said. “Often you get teams you know nothing about, but we played them in our first game of the season and then in early January, so it’s been a minute. But it’s tough to beat someone three times.”
Zagoske’s positivity has been consistent despite a three-win season. While the wins haven’t been there, the improvement has been, specifically on defense. Zagoske said her team has done a much better job throughout the season of making teams “earn baskets”. Seniors like B’lajine “BB” Johnson and Leilani Jackson have provided not just defensive intensity but senior leadership through their deeds.
“Leilani is the most likely to stay after practice and keep shooting,” Zagoske said. “And BB is probably one of the fastest girls you’ll find. I’d hate to have her matched up against me heading up the court.”
Eisenhower girls (5A No. 11) vs. Duncan
At Ardmore
6:30 p.m. Thursday
It’s been a tough season for Daniel Wall and Eisenhower. After having a couple of key players leave the team just past the season’s midway point, the Eagles have gone 2-8. But adversity is nothing new for Wall and Ike. Three years ago, Eisenhower won just eight games, but went on a Cinderella run to the state tournament, beginning a string of three consecutive trips to at least the state quarterfinals.
“We preach that to the kids a lot, and sometimes, when you’ve got to face that as a coach, it’s not so easy,” Wall said. “But my biggest thing is these are good kids. They work extremely hard. I just want them to be rewarded for their efforts. However, I know no one is just going to give it to us.”
A fourth straight state tourney run isn’t out of the question for this edition of Wall’s team, but they must first get past a Duncan squad who can wear down teams with patience and discipline. The Demons upset MacArthur earlier in the season and stuck around until late in the teams’ second meeting. Pressure and patience will tell the story for Eisenhower.
“Defense is definitely most important for us against them. Communication will be key and we’ll need to give great effort,” Wall said. “They’re very disciplined and have a couple of girls who can really shoot it.”
Facing a very guard-oriented team in Duncan, Wall and the Eagles will look to be physical with players like Mikaela Hall, her younger sister Mariah, Victoria Brice and freshman Kennedy Huskey. If they’re able to get past Duncan, Ike likely gets an Ardmore team whose last game of the regular season was a three-point loss to MacArthur.
MacArthur girls (5A No. 7) vs. Southeast (5A No. 20)
At El Reno
6:30 p.m. Thursday
Otis Gentry has four seniors on his MacArthur team. But with Kamryn Simien out with a knee injury and Alonie Baxter and Destiny Cation largely playing reserve roles, only one will start for Mac on Thursday night. And whenever MacArthur’s final game is, be it in the regional round or at the state tournament in Tulsa, it will mark the end of a special coach-player relationship between Gentry and guard Erin Henry.
Gentry began coaching Erin and her sister Lauren in youth ball when they were in grade school. He’s known Erin since the fourth grade. Even when he was at Lawton High, she would say hi to him before games or call him after to talk Xs and Os.
So when Gentry took over the helm at Mac before last season, he knew what kind of player and person he was getting. But even he has been impressed with the maturity and moxie shown by the senior.
“Her leadership has grown every year,” Gentry said. “Her basketball IQ is unbelievable. Sometimes, in games, I won’t even call an out-of-bounds play, Erin will take charge and call the play. It’s like having another coach on the floor.”
Henry is joined by a strong cast of juniors like Tamera Thomas, Natalie Smith and McKenzie Washington, all of whom played critical roles on the Highlanders’ run to the state quarters in 2018.
Mac draws Southeast, a quick team who Gentry calls “scary” because their unpredictable nature makes them tough to game plan for. If the Highlanders can navigate past the Spartans, they likely win a date with old foe El Reno, who narrowly edged out MacArthur for the right to host a regional. The Indians have also dealt Mac some deadly blows in recent years, beating Mac by one at the Highlanders’ own regional a season ago and Gentry said his team, though not overlooking the task at hand, would relish the chance to administer a little payback.
“We’re not looking ahead, but we’re looking for a little vengeance on El Reno. They’re very motivated,” Gentry said. “I told them, ‘Let’s focus on Southeast first, take care of business, then we can focus on El Reno.’”