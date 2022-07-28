Eisenhower tennis standouts Jacob and Josh Phelps etched their names in history by helping the West All-State boys team rally for a wild 8-7 victory Tuesday as the All-State Games continued across the Tulsa area.
The East won seven of the 10 singles matches but the West rallied to win all five doubles contests to seal the wild win.
It was Jacob Phelps who teamed with Heritage Hall’s Harry Zeiders to win a tough 8-5 victory over Union’s Ashwin Chandrasekar and Alec Rule of Bishop Kelly to set off the West celebration.
Josh Phelps teamed with Pavel of Ardmore to beat Preston Peck and Tanner Steidley of Claremore by an 8-5 score.
During the awards presentations before the matches, Jacob Phelps was named the Class 5A Player of the Year, another record-breaking event for city tennis. Jacob lost a tough 8-6 singles match to Chrandreseskar of Union, 8-6, while Josh Phelps lost to Gannon Murray of Cascia Hall.
Monday the golf matches were held and Cache girls standout Kallie DeIorio and partner Emily Beeby of Guthrie lost, 4-0, to the East team of Moriah Shropshire (Perkins-Tryon) and Skylar Smallwood (Henryetta).
DeIorio qualified for state for three straight years and earned All-State honors her senior season to earn the right to compete Monday.
The All-State schedule was to continue Wednesday night in Jenks with the Girls Small and Large games at 7 and 8:30 p.m. At the same time at Whitey Ford Sports Complex in Bixby the wrestling All-State will be held at 7 p.m.
Tonight at 7 p.m. the Small Boys All-State Basketball will be held in Jenks, with the Large Boys game to follow. In the Small School game Josiah Johnson of Marlow will be in action along with Tyler Stewart of Velma-Alma.
In the Large School game will be MacArthur standout Arzhonte Dallas will be the lone area representative.
Football will wrap up the week Friday at 7 p.m. at Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee.
And there are several more area football players who will compete, including offensive linemen Mason McDaniel of Apache and Jaeden Poahway of Eisenhower who were recently picked to fill the roster.
State champion Marlow is represented by quarterback/kicker Jace Gilbert and Will Bergner.
The football game is expected to benefit from cooler temperatures thanks to the approaching cold front and rain system and you can bet that the players and coaches would sure welcome such a change after several days practicing in these near-record temperatures.