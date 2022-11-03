Aiden Monigold

Freshman tight end Aiden Monigold is looking to get a head start on the rest of the competition by getting some valuable varsity experience in his first season playing for the Eisenhower Eagles.

 Jimm Alley/Staff

It is rare in the upper classes of high school football to see many freshmen in the starting lineup, however, Aiden Monigold has reached that level for Eisenhower, playing tight end and defensive end where he can put his 6-4 frame to good use.

Monigold says that he always make sure to put his best foot forward when it comes to his school work and puts a lot of energy into keeping up his outstanding grades. His favorite class is his accelerated biology class.