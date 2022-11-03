It is rare in the upper classes of high school football to see many freshmen in the starting lineup, however, Aiden Monigold has reached that level for Eisenhower, playing tight end and defensive end where he can put his 6-4 frame to good use.
Monigold says that he always make sure to put his best foot forward when it comes to his school work and puts a lot of energy into keeping up his outstanding grades. His favorite class is his accelerated biology class.
“I would definitely like to think I’m a good student,” he said. “I got all A’s right now and my lowest grade I have right now is a 97.”
Monigold grew up in Lawton and started his playing days back in elementary school at Hugh Bish.
“I loved watching it on TV,” Monigold said. “I heard a lot about my family playing so I figured I’d give it a try and the love of the game and that dream of making it far has kept in it.”
Monigold says that his favorite football teams are Oklahoma and the Dallas Cowboys. When asked what player he would want to model his game after his first thought was former Cowboys’ tight end Jason Witten.
Monigold wants to finish his first season in high school on a high note by filling up his stat sheet against Oklahoma City Southeast Friday.
“I would like to get a couple catches,” Monigold said. “That would be really awesome to get but on the defensive side I’d love to get a sack. I got one earlier this season against Bishop McGuinness and that was great. I’d wanna get at least one sack, maybe some tackles for loss, or just tackles in general. Tackling is such a great feeling to me.”
And with the speed that the Spartans will put on the field, he and the rest of the Ike defense will have to play at a high level if the Eagles have a chance to pull off the upset and get some momentum going into off-season drills.
That’s when Monigold and the other young Eagles keep helping build the program back to the high level it had when Ike won the state title and the USA Today mythical national championship in 1990.