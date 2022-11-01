MacArthur has enjoyed having good kickers for the past couple of decades and the latest of those is Matthew Aguilar who has been excited since becoming a Highlander his sophomore season.
“We had a German foreign exchange student here and he actually talked me into kicking for football while we were playing soccer for Mac,” the senior kicker said Monday. “It’s been a great deal of fun and I’m glad I’ve been able to help the team.”
While kickers often get their most recognition on long field goal attempts, Aguilar would just as soon be kicking extra points.
“Against Elgin I did get to kick a couple of field goals to help the team but we needed me to be kicking extra points,” he said. “My job is to go out there and kick whenever coach tells me.”
He said at first it wasn’t that easy, handling the pressure and having that weight on his shoulders.
“At first there were some tense moments with my nerves because you know how important those kicks can be,” he said. “I remember the first time I had to kick in a game was in that Ardmore overtime game last season. I tried a couple but both were blocked. Fortunately we found a way to win the game. The thing that is tough is you just get one chance. A quarterback may have four downs to make a first down but kickers, we usually get that chance and either make it or miss it and there is pressure on us.”
Aguilar gives credit to his team that includes holder Dane Edwards and Julian Rash the deep snapper.
“We work together a good deal to make sure when we get our chance we are well prepared,” he said. “I trust those guys to do their job and they trust me to get the kick off and make it.”
Aguilar is like most seniors, working to finish high school and find a good career.
“Right now my favorite class is Beginning Photography at the Life Ready Center with Mr. Robertson (former Constitution Managing Editor Stephen),” Aguilar said. “He really teaches us the things we need to know.”
As far as his career goals, it’s rather simple.
“I have been nominated for the Air Force Academy and my goal is to become a pilot and eventually get into NASA and become an astronaut,” he said. “Right now I’m using a 3D printer to make an Ironman suit. That technology is amazing.”
And just as backup, he’s also nominated for the Naval Academy and West Point. He is also not hesitant about his favorite food; it’s Mongollian Beef from China Wok.
Cruz, Kim doing their part
While fans are used to seeing Aguilar in key situations, Romell Cruz and Brandon Kim are role players for the Highlanders who have helped the team in any way they are asked.
Kim is a defensive lineman who can play any of the positions up front including nose guard and tackle.
“We have been watching video on Noble and they are going to be tough to stop,” Kim said. “We are going to have to stop the run and then get pressure on their quarterback because they have a great receiver.”
Kim plans to follow the footsteps of his dad, Chin Kim, who has been a member of the United States Army for 20 years.
“There is some tradition in our family to be in the Army, so I plan on doing the same,” he said.
When it comes to his favorite food, it’s simple to understand.
“My favorite food is the Red Pepper Chicken at the Red Pepper Restaurant,” Kim said. “I would get in trouble if I said anything different since our family owns it. My aunt, my uncle, my mom (Chantha), even I work there. I help any way I can like lifting big boxes of supplies or being cashier.”
Cruz is actually in his first season as a Mac gridder, joining when his best friend urged him to come out.
“I play defensive end and while I picked it up pretty well, it is not always an easy job,” he said. “It’s been fun being a part of the team and we all are hoping to win this last game and make the playoffs.”
Cruz is like many seniors, they have finished most of their required subjects and are now taking electives.
“My favorite class is cooking,” he said. “We’ve made a lot of things but my favorite was the brownies I made.”
However, while the brownies were tasty, his favorite food is sushi.
“They actually have good sushi at the (Fort Sill) Commissary,” he said. “That’s what I will get when I’m out there with my family.”
His family is also tied to the Army as dad, who has the same first name, has been in the service for 23 years, but the younger Cruz has yet to figure out whether he will take that same career path or try something different.
For now all three of the seniors are just hoping that this won’t be their last week of practice because they and the entire Mac roster is eager to enjoy that playoff thrill once again.