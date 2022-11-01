Pumping Iron

MacArthur defensive lineman Brandon Kim works out on the weights during preseason drills. Kim and the Mac defense will get a tough test Thursday against Noble with a playoff berth on the line.

MacArthur has enjoyed having good kickers for the past couple of decades and the latest of those is Matthew Aguilar who has been excited since becoming a Highlander his sophomore season.

“We had a German foreign exchange student here and he actually talked me into kicking for football while we were playing soccer for Mac,” the senior kicker said Monday. “It’s been a great deal of fun and I’m glad I’ve been able to help the team.”