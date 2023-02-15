Aggies win the Houston Classic

HOUSTON – Preston Holmes led the Cameron men’s golf team to the crown a the Houston Classic on Tuesday at the Golf Club of Houston. Holmes ended the tournament with a second-place finish.
Holmes turned in a card of 73-67-69—209, finishing one stroke off the winner, Alejandro Armijo of Oklahoma Christian. In the tournament, Holmes finished with 36 pars, 11 birdies, and an eagle.
The Aggies rounded out the tournament with a round of 289 to finish with a three-round score of 289-278-289—856. CU held off a surging Oklahoma Christian to win the tournament by one shot. The Black-and-Gold led the field with 186 pars, eight more than the next team, and made the third most birdies with 39.
Hunter Drotts finished tied for fourth with a score of 70-71-71—212. He made 36 pars, 10 birdies and an eagle.
Hamish Murray had a two-day score of 71-69-75—215 to place tied for ninth. Murray parred 38 holes and sunk nine birdies.
Trevor Mierl led the tournament with 44 pars and made four birdies. He finished tied for 14th place with a scorecard of 75-71-74—220.
Zachary Siaca finishes with a 75 in his final round to end the tournament with an 80-78-75—233, parring 32 holes and making five birdies.
Cameron will travel to San Antonio Feb. 20-21 to compete in the Rattler Invitational hosted by St. Mary’s.