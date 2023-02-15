Aggies win the Houston Classic

Cameron University’s men’s golf team wanted to get the season off to a good start at the Houston Classic and they did just that, taking the championship Tuesday. The Aggies completed the 54-hole tournament with a round of 289 to finish with a three-round score of 289-278-289—856.

 Chris Maple/Cameron Athletics

HOUSTON – Preston Holmes led the Cameron men’s golf team to the crown a the Houston Classic on Tuesday at the Golf Club of Houston. Holmes ended the tournament with a second-place finish.

Holmes turned in a card of 73-67-69—209, finishing one stroke off the winner, Alejandro Armijo of Oklahoma Christian. In the tournament, Holmes finished with 36 pars, 11 birdies, and an eagle.

