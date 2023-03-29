The Cameron softball team completed the series sweep of Western New Mexico with a 3-0 win on Sunday at McMahon Field.

The Aggies won their 17th Lone Star Conference game of the season. The most LSC wins since 2019 when the team went 20-10 and went to the NCAA DII Super Regionals. CU moves to 20-13 overall and 17-10 in the LSC.

