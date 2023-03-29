The Cameron softball team completed the series sweep of Western New Mexico with a 3-0 win on Sunday at McMahon Field.
The Aggies won their 17th Lone Star Conference game of the season. The most LSC wins since 2019 when the team went 20-10 and went to the NCAA DII Super Regionals. CU moves to 20-13 overall and 17-10 in the LSC.
The Black-and-Gold scattered seven hits; Kaiden Boren went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Taylor Rowley was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Karis Clark, Khmari Edwards, Mikayla Richmond, and Josie Swafford had a hit. Clark and Richmond scored a run, and Edwards and Richmond stole a base.
Jocelyn Bright allowed two hits over seven innings while striking out seven Mustangs to improve to 4-1 on the season.
WNMU loaded the bases in the first before Bright worked out of the jam with two strikeouts. That was the only time Western put any pressure on Cameron.
In the fourth, Rowley laced a line drive back up the middle to score Boren and Clark.
Boren singled to left to knock in Richmond to make it 3-0.