TYLER, Texas — The Cameron offense struggled to get going on Saturday as the No. 24 ranked UT Tyler Patriots completed the series sweep of CU with 12-1 and 13-1 wins run-rule wins.
The Aggie baseball team opened the weekend series against the ranked UTT squad with a tough loss on Friday night as they played to a three-all tie before the home team got a walk-off three-run homer in the ninth to win it, handing CU their eighth straight loss.
That streak was extended to 10 after the Patriots’ offense exploded for 25 combined runs during the doubleheader on Saturday.
In game one, Tyler Cornett was cruising on the mound for the Black and Gold. The junior gave up just one hit, while walking two and striking out five UT Tyler hitters during the first four innings.
At the plate, CU manufactured some run support in the first inning for Cornett. Erik Ohman led off the frame with a triple to right center and then came in to score on a groundout by Beau Williams. Cameron added another run in the top of the fourth, as Nate Vargo singled through the right side to bring home Nik Sanchez from second.
With a 2-0 lead, CU skipper Kyle Williams went to the bullpen to start the fifth and that is when the trouble started. Julian Macias was unable to record an out and gave up a two-RBI double to tie the game before he was pulled for Tyler Gregg. Gregg walked in a run and then gave up a two-RBI double of his own before an RBI single pushed him off the mound. Drew Henderson came in for Gregg and gave up an RBI single to the first batter he faced, but a good relay throw from right, to first, to third ended the inning, but not before UT Tyler scored seven runs on six hits to take a five-run lead.
The Patriots continued to swing the bats in the sixth, getting a two-run homer from Kyle McShaffry, the hero of Friday’s win. A pair of solo home runs in the seventh were followed by another RBI double that ended the game via the 10-run rule.
Game two started much like game one, with Ohman scoring a run in the top of the first, this time reaching via an infield single and then coming home on a Jayce Clem single.
That would be just about all the offense CU would get in game two, as UT Tyler scored four runs in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, five in the fifth, and then one more in the sixth to cruise to another run-rule victory.
Cameron tallied just 10 hits in the doubleheader, while the home team Patriots collected 23 hits over the two-game span. Kalen Haynes had the only multi-hit game for the Aggies, earning a pair of base knocks in the second game.
The Aggie pitching staff combined for nine strikeouts in game one (five from Cornett), and eight in game two, in which they used eight arms. Carter Bourg was the most effective CU hurler out of the bullpen, recording a perfect inning with two strikeouts to close out the second game on Saturday.
Cameron, now 3-13 on the season and 3-9 in Lone Star Conference play, returns home to McCord Field for a three-game series next weekend, March 26-27, when they host the UAFS Lions. That series is scheduled to begin with a single game on Friday starting at 5 p.m. and then will wrap up with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.