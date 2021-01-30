KINGSVILLE, Texas – A slow start plagued the Aggie men on Friday night in Kingsville, as they lost 78-46 to the No. 22 ranked Javelinas falling to 1-9 on the season.
Cameron's first and only lead of the game against one of the top teams in the Lone Star Conference came at the 16:30 mark when a three-pointer by Marques Warrior Jr. put them on top 3-2. From there, it was all Javelinas as they quickly built a 10 point advantage halfway through the period that skyrocketed to 21 by halftime.
The Javelinas, who are one of the top defensive teams in the country, held CU to just 15 points on 4-25 shooting in the first half. Nine of those points came from behind the three-point arc and four more come from the foul line. Warrior had six points at the break, followed by Jalen Mangum with four.
TAMUK carried their momentum into the second 20 minutes of play, extending their lead to 26 with less than two minutes played in the half. Cameron was able to cut that deficit back down to 17 thanks to a three by freshman Kino Thompson at the 9:46 mark, but that was as close as the Black and Gold would get. The hometown Javelinas used a 16-0 run to go up 67-34 and then once led by 35 as they cruised to the 78-46 win.
The Aggies shot just 21.1 percent from the field in the contest with five of their 12 field goal makes coming from long range. This is the first time CU has failed to score 50 points in a game since they played Texas A&M-Kingsville last season.
Not only did the Javelinas stifle the CU offense, but they also dominated the glass, grabbing 52 rebounds compared to the Aggies' 27 rebounds.
Warrior was the lone Cameron player to reach double-figures in the scoring column, finishing with 12 points on 4-11 shooting. Kendall Scott added eight points, with four of those coming from the foul line, while Mangum added six points off the bench.
The Javelinas made 26 of their 49 field goal attempts and were 19-28 from the foul line. Four Hogs scored in double-figures, led by Creighton Avery with 13 points.
Cameron, now 1-9 on the season, will need to regroup quickly, because they play the same Javelina team, now 10-1 overall, on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the S.P.E.C.